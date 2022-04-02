Mankato native Harold Gifford called Thursday to say he had a visitor at his Woodbury home last weekend. A filmmaker was very interested in his recollections of being a pilot in the 1960s.
Filmmaker Daniel Bielinski was especially interested in Gifford’s story about a safe landing after a harrowing flight with top basketball athletes aboard.
“They’d like to make my book into a movie,” 98-year-old Gifford said.
“The Miracle Landing: The True Story of How the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers Almost Perished in an Iowa Cornfield During a January Blizzard” is Gifford’s retelling of how he landed an airplane in an Iowa cornfield during a snowstorm. The plane’s heater was not working, neither was its radio, lights or fuel gauge.
Gifford was co-pilot on that Jan. 17, 1960, flight carrying the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team from St. Louis’ Lambert Field en route to Minneapolis.
Nine Lakers players were aboard, along with Coach Jim Pollard and his 11-year-old son, and nine others who were associated with the team management.
Bielinski confirmed the film agreement Friday.
“Canticle Productions is in active development of the story of Harold Gifford’s ‘Miracle Landing’ for a feature length film,” he wrote in an email.
“It’s an exciting and inspiring true story that we believe will translate very well to the screen. We are thrilled to honor the heroism on display that night.”
