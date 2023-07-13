The Free Press
FAIRMONT — Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has cited a Martin County biorefining facility for water quality violations.
Green Plains Fairmont LLC was issued a $20,000 fine. According to a MPCA enforcement investigation, the facility violated its water quality permit by releasing wastewater and byproduct to the environment on numerous occasions between 2014 and 2022.
MPCA staff inspections determined the unauthorized releases to soil and onsite stormwater drainage ditches resulted from equipment failure and/or operator error, according to a news release from the state agency. The company routinely failed to immediately report the releases to the Minnesota duty officer and the MPCA, sample the prohibited releases, and submit required release reports to MPCA.
In addition to paying the $20,000 civil penalty, Green Plains has completed a series of corrective actions including:
• Detailing actions taken or to be taken to prevent prohibited releases resulting from equipment failure and operator error.
• Identify an inspection and maintenance plan for equipment contributing to prohibited releases.
• Submit a copy of its procedures that ensures prohibited releases are reported immediately upon discovery, sampled, and release reports are submitted to MPCA.
