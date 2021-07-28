The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, except the North Shore.
The alert runs from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. Friday.
Northerly winds are expected to bring in smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Ontario. The smoke is to arrive Thursday morning and linger over most of Minnesota through Thursday night and into Friday.
Most affected will be people with lung issues or other sensitive health conditions as well as children, older adults and those exerting themselves outdoors for long periods of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.