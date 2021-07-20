MANKATO — Because of wildfire smoke, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for much of the state, including the Mankato area.
The state agency's warning includes northern, central and part of southern Minnesota, effective Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
The affected area includes Hibbing, International Falls, Bemidji, Roseau, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Brainerd, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, Rochester, Mankato, and the tribal areas of Leech Lake, Red Lake, Fond du Lac, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.
Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada was transported into northern Minnesota overnight by northerly winds. On Tuesday fine particle levels were expected to remain in the Purple AQI category, a level considered very unhealthy for everyone, across north-central Minnesota. Heavy smoke will likely remain in this area through Wednesday.
Smoke was expected to mix down to the ground over northern Wisconsin and move into central and southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels were expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those with lung issues, across central and a portion of southern Minnesota and remain in the Orange AQI category Wednesday.
By Thursday morning, air quality should be improved below alert levels statewide.
