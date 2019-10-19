NORTH MANKATO — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has found the city of North Mankato violated state water rules in 2018 after a sewer pipe break forced workers to pump 4.3 million gallons of raw sewage into nearby waterways.
MPCA officials found North Mankato already took corrective action to prevent similar situations in the future.
The MPCA issued a notice of alleged violations to the city in July concerning the sewer break, which took place at the end of June last year. State officials told the city to submit a plan outlining North Mankato's procedures should a sewer line break again.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said Friday North Mankato acted "in the best manner possible" under the circumstances and limited sewage exposure into the Minnesota River.
Two bypass lines were installed under Highway 169 during the fix, which have been capped and remain in place. In addition, staff now have alarms on their phones for use during future emergencies. The city promised to conduct effluent testing and report results during a sewer break, as well as notify residents through local and social media.
North Mankato initially told residents about the sewer line break through press releases and social media posts, but didn't notify residents of the sewage spill aside from temporary signage near Spring Lake Park.
The break took place as severe weather repeatedly hit the area, causing water levels to rise. The sewer line in question on North River Drive reportedly was plugged at the time of the break and a nearby pump failed.
The line break affected about 25 homes in lower North Mankato and several businesses. The Roadhouse 169 Bar & Grill closed for five days while city workers repaired the break.
North Mankato staff pumped the line out and discharged about 350,000 gallons of sewage into Spring Lake Park to protect homes along Tyler Avenue from sewage backups. The city then diverted sewage to the nearby oxbow behind Hiniker Pond, which went into a storm sewer that empties into the Minnesota River.
City officials kept the MPCA updated while they worked on the sewer line. While it's not uncommon for cities to have sewage spills, MPCA officials considered the North Mankato spill unusually large and looked to investigate whether it could have been prevented.
This isn't the first time North Mankato has dealt with infrastructure issues due to increasingly severe weather. City officials surveyed area ravines and plotted out projects to fix erosion issues after a sinkhole developed in a ravine near Eagle Ridge Drive in 2017.
Harrenstein said the sewage break showed "the strength of Mother Nature to impact public works systems.
"This was caused by extremely high water levels," he said. "The good thing about it is we were able to respond quickly, effectively and safely, and there was no risk to the public as a result."
Public Works Director Nate Host said North Mankato has stepped up water and sewer system inspections after last year's sewer line break. The city has increased its infrastructure budget over the past few years to deal with more maintenance and repair issues as well.
Harrenstein said North Mankato's proposed 2020 budget will maintain those increases. City staff and the North Mankato City Council have yet to finalize the city's capital projects and infrastructure plans.
