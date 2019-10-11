The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is seeking public comments on the agency’s plan to adopt clean car standards, including at a meeting Nov. 19 in Mankato.
The local meeting is 5-7 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Library.
Gov. Tim Walz asked the MPCA to start the rulemaking process to adopt the Clean Cars Minnesota proposal to require manufacturers to deliver for sale to Minnesota more ultra-low and zero-emission electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
In Minnesota, transportation is now the largest emitter of greenhouse gases and passenger vehicles emit the largest amount of emissions.
The requirements are similar to those in 14 other states.
The MPCA is hosting five other meetings around the state. They will also host a statewide webinar from noon -1 p.m. Nov. 4.
More information about the rule, public meetings, and how to submit comments is on the MPCA website (mn.gov/cleancars).
The public can submit written comments until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
The MPCA expects to issue the proposed clean car standards rule in late winter in 2020 with final adoption expected at the end of that year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.