MANKATO — Once a week from the spring thaw until October, Zach Brooks lowers a bucket from a rural bridge a couple of miles southeast of Rapidan over the Maple River to collect a water sample.
He uses a Secchi tube, a disk-shaped device he drops down into the bucket to measure the clarity of the water he collects.
“I pour water into that tube and lower that disk down until you aren’t able to view it from the top,” said Brooks, of Mankato.
“That changes based on the amount of sediment in the water. The other things you’re checking are visual, like the current height of the river, whether its water is cloudy or clear.”
Brooks is one of more than 1,000 volunteers across the state who collect data for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s water monitoring program. But they need more people to help paint a clearer picture of water quality in southern Minnesota.
The data these volunteers collect is instrumental in helping the agency detect long-term trends in water quality at specific sites on lakes, rivers and streams. That data is then used to implement strategies to improve water clarity.
Waverly Reibel, a volunteer water monitoring specialist based at the agency’s St. Paul office, said they could use a couple of dozen more volunteers this summer in the Mankato area.
“We have a lot of high-priority sites and regular sites along the Minnesota River through Mankato that need monitors,” she said. “We don’t have too many active volunteers in the Mankato area, so we’d love to get some more out onto the Minnesota River, and there’s tons of other stream sites around the area where we need a monitor.”
She said those high-priority sites have more sediment, which can impact plant, insect and animal communities, but also recreational activities like swimming and fishing. Identifying long-term trends for water clarity at those sites can help the agency take steps for restoration.
“We use the volunteer collected data through this program to formally assess the health of lakes and streams,” Reibel said.
“We can then compare these numbers and the data collected to state water quality standards and see if the water bodies are meeting those standards, if they can be categorized as impaired and require restoration in the future.
“This data is really helpful, so having more monitors near Mankato would be super beneficial for us as this program really helps our capacity to get out and monitor all over the state.”
Volunteers can have their pick of sites from small creeks and rivers to lakes, including Mills Lake near Lake Crystal and Eagle Lake. Stream volunteers collect water samples from the shore or a bridge, while lake volunteers need to take a boat or paddle a canoe out to the deepest point to acquire an accurate sample.
Reibel said they need at least 20 additional volunteers to monitor sites in the Mankato area. Volunteers are sent a testing kit, reading materials and collect samples at least twice a month.
The data is then submitted via mail or online to the MCPA office. Anyone who is interested can sign up at the MPCA’s volunteer water monitoring program by going to https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/volunteer-water-monitoring
“You rate the appearance, the recreational suitability for the site, the color and temperature of the water and then also any comments such as if there is beaver activity or construction activity,” Reibel said.
“A normal reading will take 5-10 minutes. You monitor twice a month or more if you’re able to from April to September for streams and May to September for lakes.”
That, she said, will give them enough information to start making trends with the data.
“Once you’re done you can send in your data sheet to us, and we’ll enter it for you, and we also have a new online data system where you can enter it yourself.”
Brooks said the Maple River fluctuates throughout the year through cycles of rain and drought. The higher the water level, the more sediment is washed into the river, leading to lower clarity.
“Last year was pretty dry so it got really low – generally the water is a lot clearer then,” Brooks said.
“Being here in southern Minnesota when we get heavy rain, most of that water is coming from fields and runoffs, so the sediment goes up.”
Eileen Campbell, a continuous water monitoring data coordinator for the MPCA’s Mankato office, said that volunteer data goes into assessment decisions for streams and is utilized to help the agency know whether that stream is impaired from high water flow and increased sediment.
In addition to volunteer sites, Campbell said they have an additional 200 water monitoring stations in the state that are monitored through a partnership with Minnesota State University’s Water Resources Center.
Since 2007, the data collected from many of those stations, including the Maple and Le Sueur rivers, have revealed an increase in flow over time, and that causes erosion and more sediment, which in turn impacts water clarity. Decreased water storage, decreased perennial vegetation, and increased rain have all played a role, she said.
“That’s where the buffer program is really important — making sure we have those buffers on the fields in the rural areas,” Campbell said. “In the towns it’s making sure that you’re doing street sweeping, getting those storm water retention ponds in new developments and making sure that construction is following sediment control.”
“We definitely have to live here, and we have to grow food here, so it’s finding that balance of what we want our streams to look like and how can we use our land to make that happen,” she said.
That solution-based approach is why Brooks, who has paddled the Maple River and others in the area for recreation, decided to keep volunteering year after year.
“I’m an avid paddler — that’s why I got involved in this,” Brooks said. “I’m interested in the quality of our rivers around here — they’re something I use and value, and I’d like to see them improve. Hopefully this data that I gather can be used to improve the quality of the water.”
