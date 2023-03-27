Newt Moen greets his visitor with a smile and a handshake. And plenty of stories.
“I’ve been known to have a good sense of humor,” said Moen.
The beloved, long-retired assistant principal from the formative years at Mankato East High School turns 90 on March 27. A day earlier, Moen would be surrounded by nearly three dozen family members at the Willowbrook Cooperative he calls home.
And on his birthday, Moen’s ongoing ritual is a Monday morning breakfast with some very special friends.
“I have breakfast every morning with a group of retired teachers,” says Moen, despite having retired 31 years ago at age 59. “Time took a lot of them. But I don’t think there was a better staff in the United States than at East High School.”
Walking through the hallway to the elevator en route to the third-floor library, Moen said he’s been blessed in many ways, from his service days, to his abbreviated 42-year marriage to wife Patricia — who died in 1998 — and now to his favorite role as Grandpa. There’s 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three more soon “on the way.”
“They’re fun to be around,” Moen says. “I think the greatest job I’ve ever had is as grandfather.”
Those East High days
Former Mankato East High School teachers say Moen did a pretty darn good job there, too.
“I was a teacher and he was my cheerleader,” says Charyl Korpal of Mankato. “And he was like my cheerleader for my program. He saw the value of my program.”
Korpal served over 28 years at East, much of leading the business and marketing program. She coordinated student internships, and guided the entrepreneurship and career development efforts.
“He tried really hard to help all students,” she recalled. “He’d say, ‘If they’re in school, they’re safe and they’re learning something.’ He was really firm, but fair.”
But Karpal also saw Moen’s style as a father, as his four daughters all graduated during those early days at East.
“He is just a really great person,” Korpal said.
Those daughters: Ellen De la torre graduated from East in 1975, having started her education at old Mankato High School; Kristin Osdoba in 1977, among the first freshman class at East; Stephanie Mueller in 1984; and Elizabeth Zarn, a media specialist in the Mankato Area Public Schools system, in 1992.
But it didn’t always seem the greatest when Dad was walking those East High School halls, as he did almost every day, according to Mueller.
“I have to admit, it wasn’t always my favorite thing,” she said. “His assistant principal voice, in this booming voice, reverberating over the whole school.”
Still, they remain fond memories overall for Mueller and her sisters. And being a part of East’s formative years, it was special for the entire family.
“He handed each of his girls their diploma,” she noted. “They kind of got to go on this trip with Dad. It’s a 50-year-old school, but I think it’s the jewel of the whole system.”
Mueller said 1973 was a controversial, powerful time, as East High School opened its doors.
“America’s coming off Watergate, there’s the energy crisis and the Vietnam War,” Mueller said. “It was a huge thing to have a brand new high school. And they attracted a lot of really amazing teachers.”
While Mueller lives in Wisconsin, the family roots remain deep in Mankato. She said four grandchildren have graduated from East, six grandchildren from West. Two brothers-in-law are Mankato Loyola graduates.
For Moen, who taught industrial tech for six years at old Mankato High, it was that 19-year career at East that stands out.
“I supported them in just about everything they did with the understanding that the student came first,” Moen said. “I guess I likened to them, too.”
Those deep friendships
Gary Dierks knew Moen well. As a math teacher and multi-sport coach, Mr. Moen the assistant principal had his back, Dierks said. Now Dierks and Moen regularly meet for Monday coffee or breakfast.
“I’m proud to have him as a part of it,” Dierks says. “Everyone on the staff knew he had your back, but he also held you accountable. They (East High administration) ran a tight ship, with both students and staff. They had expectations and held you accountable.”
Dierks, who taught for 31 years at East after a brief stint at old Waldorf-Permberton, said it’s been grand keeping in touch with his former assistant principal.
“Our lunch group just loves his humor,” he says. “He’s got quite a wit. The staff at East admired his wit and wisdom, too.”
But there was something deeper to Moen’s leadership, according to Dierks.
“I can see why he was a leader in the Army,” Dierks noted. “He’s a heck of a man.”
After a library visit, Moen took the elevator back down to his room, where he sorted through old Army photos, tucked away in a baggie in his bedroom, vividly recalling each scene, each fellow soldier.
“I enjoyed it, but there was a tenseness every single day,” Moen says. “Everything was new to me. Everything was exciting. I enjoyed it because there was a lot of community in it.”
Moen served two active years in the Korean War, then 24 more through a National Guard career. Ironically, the Cold War and the U.S. space race with the Soviet Union opened up a career in counseling for Moen, as many other men were encouraged to go into engineering. He entered a special program at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, then returned to Minnesota.
But the deepest friendship was with Patricia Weiser, and they married on June 1, 1956.
“She was my princess,” Moen said. “Oh, God, yes.”
Still, the lone regret he said through the journey was that his marriage was cut short, long before the Moens could retire together.
“My wife loved to travel, and we did go to Europe twice,” Moen said. But a planned trip to Beijing, China, was called off due to Patricia’s battle with liver cancer.
“Your honeymoon is your first trip,” he says. “You better get in another dozen before it’s over.”
Mueller said Patricia’s death made her father’s East staff, and later his coffee and breakfast buddies, special friends.
“It’s been his community,” she said. “Dad and Mom didn’t really have a retirement together.”
And a day before Newt Moen’s 90th birthday, family will gather to celebrate his simple acts of kindness, his wit and wisdom, and his guiding ways. And the next day, friends will gather again.
“For me, it’s just a great example of just being there,” Mueller said of her father. “He’s still parenting us. He’s still helping us. How lucky we are to be getting together.”
