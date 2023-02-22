MANKATO — MRCI announced the appointment of its new CEO Wednesday, with the new leader set to step in on March 20.
Patrick "Casey" Westhoff will take the helm at the organization, which provides community-based services to people with disabilities.
MRCI's longtime CEO Brian Benshoof retired in January.
Westhoff has served as CEO at Systems Unlimited in Iowa City since 2013, according to a press release. His previous experience includes leading Arc of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa's Lutheran Services and DAC Inc. in Maquoketa, Iowa.
MRCI noted Westhoff has spent his career at organizations dedicated to helping people with disabilities reach their full potential, just "as MRCI has done for the past 70 years."
“After a nationwide search, we believe Casey is the right person to guide the organization as we continue to navigate legislative and funding hurdles,” stated MRCI Board Chair Duane Olenius in the release. “We look forward to introducing him to our community and the wonderful staff that has continued their good work while we conducted our search.”
MRCI works with more than 4,000 individuals each year. The organizations started in 1953 and moved to community-based services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
