A group show at the library in Mankato is the first time its participants’ art has been formally displayed in public. Most of the works are inaugural attempts at drawing, fiber works and using a traditional camera.
Nonetheless these novices, MRCI clients who receive art instruction through one of the service’s programs to assist people with developmental or mental health disabilities, have achieved what the professionals most seek from viewers — engagement with and reactions to their creations.
“I’ve noticed a lot of people enjoying the works, and they’ve been asking questions,” said Blue Earth County Library Director Kelly McBride.
The library offers its display cases and tables as a way to spotlight various nonprofits in the area.
“I like what we are doing to help organizations show what they are up to and to help the community get to know the organizations better,” McBride said.
Having a chance to share her art with others is a special feeling, said Lindsay Grapentine-Green, who has several pieces in the exhibit.
“I got so many compliments, like ‘Oh, that one is so cool,’” she said.
“Art is just one activity. They go sledding and on road trips together, too,” said MRCI’s Day Services Specialist Melissa Enter, who handles a variety of activities for four clients.
During a visit to the library several months ago, Grapentine-Green suggested to Enter that the public be shown what her group of companions had been making.
About 15 clients are represented in show. Several worked on a weaving that’s part of the display. Enter said the biggest challenge for the clients who like to make art was finding places where they could work on their projects. Hosanna Lutheran Church and Jack McGowan’s Farm opened their facilities for the budding artists.
Enter instructed interested clients in the basics of art, such as how to look for shapes — such as circles — in their drawing subjects. Assignments for clients have included using a mirror to do a self-portrait. Some of those drawings and photos are part of the library show.
Nate Evers did a line drawing of himself, including the glasses he wears. He’s really happy with the results.
“It’s perfect. It was really complicated and hard to do, but it got easier. I just had to put my mind to it.”
Dates for the exhibit have been extended into February and may be viewed during library hours.
The show has the ability to lift a viewer’s soul, said Sandi Braun-Ziemer, administrative assistant for the library.
“With this cold weather and everything that’s been going on (in the world), it’s nice to see the works and the people who made them (when they stop in).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.