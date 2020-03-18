MANKATO — MRCI suspended its programming for people with disabilities Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension will be in effect until at least March 31 and will lead to temporary layoffs for support staff.
The Mankato-based nonprofit serves about 1,300 clients across the state, with many coming to MRCI's eight locations to work and socialize during the day.
Suspending programming was a tough decision, said CEO Brian Benshoof, but keeping so many people in close proximity wouldn’t be safe going forward.
”We reached a point where we couldn’t continue to maintain the safety of our clients and staff,” he said.
Some displaced MRCI staff will end up transitioning to work at the residential homes where clients live, he said. The residential homes might otherwise face challenges caring for clients during the day.
MRCI is working with the Harry Meyering Center and REM Heartland residential facilities on the plans. Harry Meyering CEO Linda Leiding said having MRCI’s workers would help as the center prepares for more clients staying home.
“It's a really difficult decision when you have to close a program down,“ she said. " ... It’s kind of uncharted territory that we’re learning to navigate together."
The Harry Meyering Center has 123 clients between its two programs, with a majority working at MRCI. Clients considered vulnerable, including those with compromised immune systems, were already staying home from work.
Not being able to work and socialize during day programming will be difficult for clients, Benshoof said.
“When you take that away, it’ll be hard for them,” he said. “It’s a social place, so people are going to miss their friends.”
Having MRCI staff work in the group homes might lessen the adjustment, he added, as some clients will remain in contact with their favorite staff members.
MRCI also has clients who work at other employers in the Mankato area. The nonprofit began keeping clients working in group settings home, while clients who work independently for other employers have the option to continue working unless the employer decides otherwise.
“All of our community partners have been really accommodating,” Benshoof said. “They understand because of the magnitude of this.”
MRCI's thrift store in Mankato will also close beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. The programming suspension could continue beyond March 31, as social distancing recommendations are likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
