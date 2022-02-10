MANKATO — Three local nonprofits received a combined $240,000 in grant funding from the Otto Bremer Trust.
Mankato Rehabilitation Center Inc., or MRCI, received the biggest sum of $100,000. The funding will be used to provide day services to individuals with disabilities, according to a release.
YWCA of Mankato and Leisure Education for Exceptional People, or LEEP, received $80,000 and $60,000, respectively, for general operations.
The grants are going to nonprofits on the frontlines working to help people lead better lives, stated Otto Bremer Trust Co-CEO and Trustee Brian Lipschultz in the release.
“Even with a strong economy and signs that the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, countless citizens in our four-state region are still struggling and need support," he stated.
