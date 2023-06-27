MANKATO — The MS River Road Run is scheduled for Aug. 19-20, with a start in Monticello at Moon Motorsports and the ending in Mankato at the Country Inn & Suites off Highway 14.
Now in its 38th year, the route has always gone along the river and around some lakes. Last year the charitable event raised $40,000 for MS, said organizer Carl Weiman of Owatonna.
“Our goal this year is to raise $4,500, just the two of us,” Weiman said of he and his wife, Denise. “If we do, an anonymous donor will give $250. If we raise $5,000, that donor will give $500. So you can see we’re trying to raise as much as possible.”
MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, but the unpredictable physical and emotional effects can be lifelong. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person can’t be predicted, but advances in research and treatments are giving hope to those affected.
Nearly a million people are living with multiple sclerosis in the U.S. The money raised at the 38th annual MS River Road Run will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upper Midwest Chapter, out of Minneapolis. It’s a nonprofit, voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing the cure, prevention and treatment of MS.
The MS River Road Run draws as many as 75 motorcycle riders and, for those who can’t ride, cars. Each participant fundraises a minimum of $100 to join in the MS River Road Run.
The Weimans have a personal stake in this ride. Denise’s niece, Lori Serbus, had MS for about 23 years. She died in 2004 from complications caused by MS.
“We want to help others like Lori who have this devastating disease,” the Weimans said in a news release about the 38th Annual MS River Road Run.
This year is the couple’s 22nd year riding on the MS River Road Run. They have raised more than $90,000 for MS in their 21 years of participation.
The ride will begin in Monticello on Aug. 19 and will take scenic back roads to Rockford, Lyndale, Tonka Bay, Chaska and Leo’s South in Lakeville for lunch. Then the riders will head along the Minnesota River to Le Sueur and toward Waterville, around the lakes. Then onto St. Clair and a grand finale at the Country Inn & Suites in Mankato.
There will also be a banquet Aug. 19 with silent and live auctions. Interested parties can attend only the banquet, with tickets for that sold separately. The banquet will be at the Country Inn & Suites and starts at 7 p.m. It costs $50 for dinner only. For those who register early the cost is $40.
On Aug. 20, the riders will ride to the Twin Cities before heading home.
To donate to Team Weiman or to get more information about the 38th annual MS River Road Run, reach out to the couple at deniseandcarl@yahoo.com or go to msriverroadrun.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.