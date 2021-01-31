MANKATO — To honor Black History Month, the Minnesota State University African Affairs Department is hosting a series of virtual events throughout February.
This year Department Director Kenneth Reid is changing the focus to host events that look to the future and talk about racial justice in the community.
"2020 was a tumultuous year for BIPOC individuals and we wanted the events to be a place of healing and place to continue the conversation," Reid said. "We don't want to lose that momentum."
• "Amplifying Black Voices" documentary series: Each Monday in February at 7 p.m., the department will host a virtual showing of the four-part documentary series by local resident Mason Bultje and his mother. It features experiences of Mankato residents that look at what it's like to grow up Black and promote conversation about the topic of racism.
After each part, a virtual discussion will be held. The first of the short series "Amplifying Black Voices - Growing up Black" will be airing Feb. 1. To register visit: https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M4AFvl81SWGm9L2wcjDfGQ
• Black Intelligent Gentleman student group meet and greet: from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 10
• Black Motivated Women student group meet and greet: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 11
• MN Black Love!: A chance to hear from Black couples about their experiences navigating marriage. The virtual panel is 7-9 p.m. Feb. 11
• African Student Association presents: "The Hate U Give" film screening: 7 p.m. Feb. 12
• Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as a new immigrant in the United States: A presentation from several Mankato residents about their experiences: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17
• Beyond yoga: Daily tools you can use: A virtual event to talk about the fundamentals of yoga and learn a few techniques to promote positive mental health: 7- 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17
• Student groups present a mystery movie: 7 p.m. Feb. 19
• True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's fight for equality: A film exploring the life of Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer in Alabama who advocates for incarcerated people and works to eradicate racial discrimination in the criminal justice system: 7 p.m. Feb. 26
To find more information and register for the events, visit https://mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/diversity-and-inclusion/dish-events
