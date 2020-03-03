MANKATO — A Minnesota State University graduate allegedly sent false reports and threats about a female student using the university’s anonymous online crime reporting system.
Jeffrey Collin Purdy, 28, of Minneapolis, was charged with felony counts of stalking, harassment and threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to court documents:
A woman filed a harassment restraining order against Purdy in 2017. They were classmates at MSU and she became afraid of him after she declined romantic advances. She said Purdy sent her long letters and emails and would wait in the lobby of her dorm for hours.
MSU officials banned Purdy from being on the campus through the end of 2019.
The university began receiving reports about the woman in 2016 on its online incident reporting site. Early reports falsely claimed the woman was causing trouble in the dorms. The anonymous reports escalated into threats, some of them saying the woman would be sexually assaulted.
The restraining order was extended after the woman received an anonymous text message threatening rape.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety requested assistance from the FBI identifying the sender of the anonymous reports and text. But the sender was using a dark web application to spoof his or her IP address (a numeric address given to a computer connected to the internet). Purdy has a degree in information technology.
Investigators were eventually able to trace anonymous reports sent in November and January to Purdy, the charges say.
Last month the college received more anonymous messages claiming to be someone who was framing Purdy. One message claimed the sender planned to kidnap the woman and frame Purdy. Another called the woman “a slave waiting for an owner.”
A Mankato investigator and an FBI agent interviewed Purdy last week after he was spotted on the MSU campus. Purdy allegedly admitted to sending the anonymous messages because he was upset with the woman for filing a restraining order.
