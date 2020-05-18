ST. PAUL — A former student accused of using Minnesota State University's online incident reporting system to threaten an ex-classmate is now facing federal charges.
Jeffrey Colin Purdy, 28, of Minneapolis, recently was indicted on federal counts of cyberstalking, interstate transmission of a threat to injure and interstate transmission of a threat to kidnap.
Purdy had been charged with multiple felonies in Blue Earth County District Court in March.
Purdy allegedly used email, text messages and the university's anonymous online reporting tool to harass and threaten a former female classmate. The communications included threats to sexually assault the woman, according to court documents.
The classmate had shunned Purdy's romantic advances and obtained a harassment restraining order.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety requested assistance from the FBI and investigators eventually were able to trace one of the anonymous reports back to an IP address associated with Purdy.
Purdy then allegedly admitted to sending the incident reports.
