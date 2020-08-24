A former Minnesota State University student has pleaded guilty to federal cyberstalking.
Jeffrey Colin Purdy, 28, of Minneapolis, entered a guilty plea Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
Purdy stalked and threatened a former MSU classmate who shunned his romantic advances from 2917 through early 2020, court documents say. He reportedly used MSU's anonymous online crime reporting system to make threats and false reports.
Purdy originally was charged in Blue Earth County in March and the case moved to federal court in May.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
