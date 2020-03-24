MANKATO — A member of the Minnesota State University community was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an email sent to staff and students Tuesday by university President Richard Davenport.
"While the Minnesota Department of Health has determined that the risk of exposure at our university is low, my thoughts are with this individual and my wish for them is a speedy recovery," he wrote.
He added the university is working with the health department to notify people who came into contact with the individual. The university's extended spring break runs through March 29 and classes are set to resume online on March 30.
Blue Earth County had five total confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning. Nicollet, Waseca, Le Sueur and Martin counties all have cases as well. Cases increased in South Central Minnesota from 18 to 22.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed four new COVID-19 cases in Le Sueur County, bringing the county's total to five. The new cases added Tuesday are among 262 total known illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus in Minnesota, up from 235 Monday.
At least 15 Minnesotans remain hospitalized with COVID-19. The state has had one known death related to the virus so far, a Ramsey County resident in their 80s.
There are 88 people who no longer need to be isolated.
State health officials continue to stress the virus is more widespread than the confirmed numbers indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.