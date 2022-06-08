MANKATO — Christopher Brown will be the first dean of Minnesota State University's newest college, MSU President Edward Inch announced Wednesday.
Brown, the interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, will be the dean of the new College of Humanities and Social Sciences. The new college, a merger of the currently separate colleges of Arts and Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences, will come into existence July 1.
The merger, which follows a yearlong planning process, aims to provide students with more interdisciplinary programs and experiential learning opportunities, according to the announcement from Inch, who said all the academic programs and employees in the separate colleges will continue in the new college.
Brown first began teaching in MSU's Department of Communications Studies in 2011, becoming a full professor in 2020. He served the department as director of graduate studies from 2013-2017 and department faculty chair from 2018-2020.
He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and communication from Aurora University, in Aurora, Illinois, a master’s degree in multicultural communication from DePaul University and a doctorate in intercultural communication from the University of New Mexico.
The selection of Brown follows the naming of Patricia Marincic as the dean of MSU's College of Allied Health and Nursing, also effective July 1.
Marincic has served in teaching and administrative roles at Idaho State University, and under her leadership, Idaho State University Meridian expanded academic programming to meet Idaho's workforce needs, including the addition of numerous graduate programs ranging from physical therapy to rehabilitation counseling and the addition of 20 new seats to the accelerated nursing program.
In addition to her experience at Idaho State University, Marincic has held academic, administrative and/or clinical appointments at Auburn University, Augsburg University, the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University, and the University of Wisconsin.
Marincic — who earned degrees from Purdue, Colorado State and Utah State University — will succeed Kris Retherford, who is planning to retire Aug. 1.
