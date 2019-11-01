The Free Press
Future pilots at a Duluth community college will be able to more smoothly transition to Minnesota State University for a four-year aviation degree under an agreement announced this week.
MSU President Richard Davenport and Lake Superior College President Patricia Rogers presented the new partnership at a ceremony at the LSC Center for Advanced Aviation in Duluth.
The “articulation agreement” will promote a course of study for would-be professional pilots that involves a two-year associate of applied science in professional pilot degree from Lake Superior followed by a seamless transfer to MSU where they will work to earn a bachelor of science in aviation degree.
The agreement specifies the admission and graduation requirements of each institution’s program as well as course and credit requirements in each of the two programs, according to MSU.
“Through the degree programs of our two schools, this articulation agreement is also very important to helping fill the employment needs of the airline industry,” Davenport said in a news release.
The number of students in MSU’s fast-growing aviation program has tripled this decade to more than 300. Enrollment also has been rising in the two-year LSC program, including a 31% jump this year, Rogers said in a statement.
“We know we will need to continue that growth in order to keep up with increasing workforce demands in aviation, especially the growing need for pilots,” she said. “Partnering with Minnesota State Mankato’s aviation program is a win/win for both of our schools, our state’s and nation’s workforce and most importantly our students.”
MSU’s aviation program is the only four-year accredited program in the Minnesota State system — the state-owned family of 30 two-year colleges and seven universities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.