MANKATO — Seven parts of the Maverick Machine will be part of a mammoth virtual band performance that will coincide with the halftime of the college football national championship game Monday night.
Members of Minnesota State University's pep band joined nearly 1,000 musicians from almost 200 bands from 45 states and Puerto Rico participating in the performance. It will be available to view on YouTube starting Monday night, said Michael Thursby, director of the Maverick Machine Athletic Bands.
According to a halftime.com Web post by the College Band Directors National Association Intercollegiate Marching Band, band members from almost 200 bands in 45 states and Puerto Rico are involved.
The intercollegiate marching band will perform "End of Time" by Beyoncé in a video that will premier on the Intercollegiate Marching Band YouTube channel during halftime of the game, according to a post by halftime.com.
The Maverick Machine Athletic Bands are part of Minnesota State University's Department of Music and Entertainment Industries, which is part of the university's College of Arts and Humanities.
