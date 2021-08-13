MANKATO — An angling duo from Minnesota State University hopes a strong showing at the college bass fishing national championship in New York helps them grow the sport back home.
It’s the third time incoming MSU seniors Brian Linder and Nathan Thompson qualified for the Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship, which started Thursday and continues through Saturday. They finished eighth last year in Florida out of hundreds of teams from across the country.
Linder and Thompson’s goal for this year’s competition was to improve on their finish last year. They launched their boat for day one Thursday on the St. Lawrence River and could continue competing into Saturday if their catches through two days weigh enough to make the top 12.
With the two seeing themselves as ambassadors of the sport in Minnesota, doing well could also help them achieve a longer-term goal.
“Our main goal is to try to grow the team down there,” Linder said. “Now that me and Nathan have gotten our names out there in Minnesota, we want to ride this wave and create a good team in Minnesota.”
The two started a club team at MSU just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They made jerseys in anticipation of recruiting more members, but their plans were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ll renew their efforts this year. The sport has untapped potential in Minnesota, Linder said.
When they were Eagan high schoolers competing in the state championship back in 2016, he recalls there being about 90 or so teams. More recently, the number was closer to 500.
“It’s grown tremendously,” Linder said.
College students who love to fish don’t need to give it up once they get on campus, he added.
Linder’s father, Michael, serves as team coach. He said his son and Thompson started fishing as kids by biking up to a nearby lake and casting off from shore.
Over years of competing in high school and college, they’ve learned how to study different bodies of water to find the best fishing spots. As a coach and father, Michael Linder said one of the biggest joys is seeing their enthusiasm and passion for the sport.
“These two spend their time researching what the best anglers are doing to be successful,” he said.
And they’re not just competing for themselves. They want to leave a legacy that other young anglers can carry on, the coach said.
“They want an opportunity for kids in Minnesota or Iowa to come and pursue this outdoors bass fishing,” he said. “They want a place for them to do it and they’re hopeful about getting exposure at the national tournament.”
The teammates and their 120 competitors from other colleges and universities had two days of practice on the St. Lawrence River before the competition began Thursday. It was an intensive process considering the size of the competition area.
“It’s a huge body of water,” Brian Linder said. “We can fish from Waddington, New York, all the way to the mouth of Lake Ontario, which is 90-plus miles.”
By the night before the competition started, he and Thompson said they felt like they’d found a couple of promising fishing spots. Growing up fishing in Minnesota gave them confidence.
“Lots of good teams here,” Brian Linder said. “But I’d say me and Nathan growing up in Minnesota fishing for smallmouth bass our whole life in clear lakes gives us a pretty good advantage.”
Consistently high rankings on the college circuit over the last few years make it likely they can again get through regionals to secure spots at nationals for a fourth time next year. But first their eyes are set on a good finish this weekend in New York, knowing what it could mean for building a team in Mankato.
“Hopefully when it’s all said and done, we’re bringing a trophy back to Minnesota,” Brian Linder said.
