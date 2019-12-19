MANKATO — A federal agency is investigating a Mankato man’s claim that a summer camp for girls at Minnesota State University violates federal gender equality law.
Charlie Hurd filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights in August 2018. Hurd recently received notice the office will investigate his claim that the university violated Title IX law by hosting the Girls Explore STEAM camp for sixth through ninth graders.
Title IX is a federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding.
A number of universities across the country have been the subject of similar complaints in the last two years, according to media reports.
Organizers say their programs aim to attract girls and young women to fields in which they have been historically underrepresented. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Art is sometimes added to the acronym.
Detractors say such initiatives discriminate against males.
“I just want boys to have the same chance as girls,” said Hurd, a former Mankato City Council member and school library media specialist.
He said he never has filed a Title IX complaint before but decided to object to the camp after reading about it on social media and in The Free Press.
Hurd said he wants the university to offer only co-ed camps or to add a camp for boys.
MSU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Marilyn Wells noted in a statement that the girls camp is actually open to both genders.
“Minnesota State University, Mankato is very proud of the many summer camps we offer, including the Girls Explore STEAM Day Camp, which is open to any youth entering the sixth through ninth grade,” she said. “This camp is one of many opportunities we offer to the youth of Minnesota to gain positive exposure to opportunities in higher education and explore future career paths.”
A registration website for a 2019 “Girls Explore STEM “ camp says it is open to “any youth.” A co-ed Explore STEM camp with the same curriculum also was offered this summer.
It’s not clear if the camp with “girls” in the title actually was open to both genders or if there was a duplicate co-ed camp in 2018 when Hurd filed his complaint. MSU did not elaborate beyond its statement from Wells.
The U.S. Department of Education loosened restrictions to conditionally allow more single-gender programs at K-12 schools in 2006. But those changes did not apply to post-secondary institutions.
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating 25 Title IX complaints involving single-gender programs and cannot comment on open investigations, a department spokesman said.
Many of the complaints have been filed by two male activists — a Michigan college professor and a California doctoral student — according to media reports.
The letter Hurd received states the Office for Civil Rights will act as “a neutral fact-finder” in his complaint.
“Opening an allegation for investigation in no way implies the Office for Civil Rights has made a determination with regard to its merit,” the letter states.
The office might suggest mediation between Hurd and the university, the letter said. If they don’t come to a voluntary resolution, federal investigators would make a determination whether there was a Title IX violation and what enforcement action to take, if any.
