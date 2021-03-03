MANKATO — For the second straight year, the massive spring graduation ceremonies at Minnesota State University have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I regret to inform you that we have decided not to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring," MSU President Richard Davenport wrote in a letter to students and staff Wednesday. "Although (the) pandemic situation remains fluid and we may be seeing improvements as the vaccine roll-out continues, we are taking this step under the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health and MinnState System Office because we are concerned about the safety and well-being of our graduates and their families."
The situation at MSU was very different a year ago during the early stages of the pandemic, making it inevitable that the spring of 2020 would have no graduation ceremonies. The campus, like counterparts across the state and much of the country, was closed in March, most students returned to their hometowns, and courses shifted to online through the end of the academic year.
MSU students were welcomed back to campus for the 2020-21 academic year. Although many classes are held online, most campus buildings are open, including residence halls and cafeterias. Sports and cultural performances are back, albeit with very limited audiences. And there was some hope that graduates might be able to celebrate their accomplishments with a modified graduation ceremony of some sort.
"Please know that we understand that this news is disappointing to our graduates, their families and the campus community," Davenport stated. "We all were looking forward to a more-traditional graduation day celebration this spring."
Unlike a year ago, graduates will be able to have an on-campus memory of earning their degree. A professional photographer will be at MSU in the week leading up to the May 8 graduation date, allowing students to be photographed in their cap and gown.
While details of an online commencement are still being worked out, it appears the photographs of the students in their graduation regalia will be compiled into the virtual ceremony.
And like 2020 MSU graduates, the class of 2021 was told Wednesday that they will be welcome to join a traditional commencement event in the future when the pandemic subsides and fall and spring graduation ceremonies return.
"We would love to see you back on campus!" Davenport wrote.
