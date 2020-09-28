MANKATO — Another victim of COVID-19 was announced Monday when Minnesota State University officially canceled its traditional homecoming festivities for the first time since the depths of World War II.
On Monday, when the weeklong homecoming would have kicked off, MSU President Richard Davenport said it would be replaced with “Spirit Month” this year because of the pandemic.
It's the first year Minnesota State Mankato will not hold a traditional fall homecoming since 1943, when the event was postponed to February of 1944 because of World War II.
“Homecoming week, just like commencement, is a Minnesota State Mankato campus tradition that cannot be replaced,” Davenport said in the announcement. “But we must continue to remain vigilant in doing everything possible to keep our students and campus community safe during the pandemic."
With the football season canceled and students — along with and community members and alumni — being asked to maintain social distance to reduce the spread of the disease, traditional homecoming gatherings were not possible.
Replacement activities for Spirit Month include an Oct. 1 free drive-through farmers market, an Oct. 6-7 sidewalk chalk drawing by a street artist, an Oct. 10 kickball tournament, online royalty voting, an Oct. 13 food-eating contest in Ostrander Auditorium and an Oct. 29 lip sync event. More information is available at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/SpiritMonth2020/.
The athletic department is holding a “virtual sellout of Blakeslee Stadium" whereby Mavericks fans can purchase “virtual tickets” and be entered into drawings to win apparel gift certificates, tailgate spots for the 2021 football season and more.
The university's homecoming has been in existence since 1928, when MSU was known as Mankato State Teachers College. The inaugural homecoming included a pep rally, bonfire, a parade with 30 floats, and a football game against Rochester Junior College, followed by a post-game dance in the library.
