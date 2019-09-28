The Free Press
MANKATO — “Land of 120,000 Mavericks” is the theme for Minnesota State University’s homecoming next week.
The celebration offers students and alumni a way to display pride and school spirit and allows the community opportunities to learn about the university.
The schedule includes:
Monday
- 9-10:20 a.m. — Free Nepalese classical and folk dance class, Room 126, Performing Arts Building Room.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Meet Your Royalty Candidates,” Centennial Student Union Mall.
- 8 p.m. — Bonfire, behind Blakeslee Field.
- 10 p.m. — Fireworks.
Public parking for Monday evening events will be available in Lot 20, on the corner of Stadium Road and Warren Street. Attendees will be restricted from bringing food and beverages on campus.
Tuesday
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — blood drive, Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
- 7:30 p.m. — Jeremy Messersmith concert, Elias J. Halling Recital Hall; ticket information at 389-5549.
Wednesday
Noon to 1 p.m. — “Stomp Your Chomp” food-eating contest, Centennial Student Union’s Hearth Lounge.
Thursday
7 p.m. — Lip syncing, Bresnan Arena; 8 p.m., royalty coronation.
Friday
- 4-7 p.m. — open house, Wiecking Center; tours of new food science lab.
- 7 p.m. — Homecoming concert by hip-hop artist Kyle, in Myers Field House; ticket information at: mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/student-events-team/student-Tickets.
Saturday
- 9-11 a.m. — free community pancake breakfast, Blakeslee Stadium.
- Noon — 85th annual parade, Warren Street.
- 2 p.m. — MSU vs Duluth football game, Blakeslee Stadium.
Dates and times of other athletic events throughout the weekend are available online at: msumavericks.com.
Evening events Saturday include a block party on the University Dining Center lawn.
Other on-campus activities include a photo booth, games, a dunk tank and an interactive art exhibit.
Department of Theatre and Dance performance of “Newsies” are slated Thursday-Sunday in the Ted Paul Theatre. Tickets are available at MSUTheatre.com.
