One of the reasons Glenn Wasicuna wanted to be a professor at Minnesota State University was “to teach the teachers” about the indigenous language he speaks.
“I wanted to catch them so they know the basics of Dakota,” Wasicuna said.
He wants educators, when teaching Dakota history as a course requirement, to be properly equipped.
Wasicuna, who has been at MSU for five years, has more than 20 years of teaching experience. Throughout his career, he’s made several observances about how people pick up the language he was taught by his elders.
“A non-Dakota person will learn faster, a non-Dakota person sees it as just a language and there is no baggage connected to it. But for the Dakota person, it comes with baggage.
“It’s a brutal history. When you think about Dakota, and you think about all the negative events, the trauma prevents learning.”
The Dakota were among the indigenous peoples of southern Minnesota when white settlement, broken treaties with the U.S. government and eventually a war in 1862 forced them out. The largest mass execution in U.S. history occurred in Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862, when 38 Dakota were hanged.
Language and history go hand in hand as class subjects, Wasicuna said. As his students add words to their vocabulary, they also learn lessons in Dakota culture.
“For the Dakota person, it heals them to hear about what happened. It’s a difficult journey, but at the same time it’s healing and then the language comes in after that.”
He said the best method of passing on the culture is to speak to his students, with a one-to-one approach being the most effective. “I let them ask questions and decide what they want to learn. I don’t want them to learn the same sentence. Because when they leave here, if you asked them ‘what did they learn?’ they would all say the same thing.”
Students write their day-to-day experiences in notebooks. They also jot down questions about word usage.
“Every time they come here I want them to ask me, ‘Glenn, how do you say this in Dakota?’ If there is a need, then we will expand.”
“Is it Koda or Kota?” — was one student’s query about how to refer to a female friend.
Wasicuna discussed Dakota word gender and pronunciation, then asked if what the friend’s name was and if she was a sister or an aunt.
“It’s much nicer to name your friend or relative,” he said.
Attempts by students to use Dakota words in their day-to-day conversations are encouraged by their instructor.
“But if they don’t know a word, I tell them to say it in English for now — don’t let anything stop you,” Wasicuna said.
A few weeks into the semester, the small group of Dakota language students were making clear progress toward proficiency.
“You come in here and you feel comfortable to say what you want. That makes you actually want to learn the language,” said student Marilyn Allen.
“He’s more than a teacher, he’s more like a relative,” was her impromptu teacher review of Wasicuna.
His students have a variety of reasons for taking the class, which meets four days a week.
Allen wants to share the knowledge she picks up with her family. She described herself as part Dakota and Lakota.
Connor Young’s curiosity about the Dakota language was sparked by a grandpa who spoke Lakota and French.
Evelyn Brock said she’s been asked, “Why would you waste your time learning a dead language?”
“It’s not a dead language because we’re in here speaking it,” was student Clare Carroll’s counter to that comment.
“This school is on Dakota land, it’s out of respect and it’s the least we can do,” Carroll said, adding that she is not Native American.
“We live in a Native area and they learned our language, so why shouldn’t we learn theirs?” Brock said.
MSU professor Gwen Westerman, who is married to Wasicuna, participates in his language class. She is Dakota and the co-author of the 2012 Minnesota Historical Society Press book “Mni Sota Makoce: The Land of the Dakota.”
Westerman regularly provides a Dakota point of view in conversations about issues in the state such as the naming of important locations.
A non-Dakota resident may easily accept bilingual signage for park entrances yet be reticent to learn the correct pronunciation of the indigenous words posted with the English versions of names. The Dakota language’s complexity can be daunting to master.
Early white settlers mistook Dakota as a simple form of language, Westerman said.
Wasicuna held up two reference books his students’ use for translating English to Dakota and vice versa. The tome of Dakota words is several times thicker than the book of English words.
“We have more sounds and more letters in our alphabet,” he said. “And we pronounce every vowel and consonant.”
The language spoken by Wasicuna and Westerman is far from being unfamiliar in the state.
“People in Minnesota know more Dakota words than they realize,” Westerman said, then listed the names of several towns: Winona, Shakopee and Mankato.
However, every time they say “Minnesota,” we could tell them it’s being misspelled.”
