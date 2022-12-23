MANKATO — The Minnesota State University, Mankato campus is closed today (Friday) because of hazardous winter weather conditions.
All University offices on campus are closed.
Only weather-essential employees who work on campus should report to the University's Mankato campus for work.
Employees with questions about their work schedules should contact their supervisors.
Any additional Minnesota State Mankato weather updates will be posted at mnsu.edu<http://www.mnsu.edu>.
