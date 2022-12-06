MANKATO — Minnesota State University plans two fall semester commencement ceremonies Saturday in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena on campus.
Graduates of the College of Allied Health and Nursing and College of Business will participate in the 9 a.m. ceremony. Graduates of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, College of Education and College of Humanities and Social Sciences will participate in the noon ceremony.
MSU plans to award 2,193 degrees to 1,936 students at the end of the semester. The number of graduates does not equal the number of graduates because some students earn more than one degree.
There are no restrictions on numbers of guests attending the ceremonies for each graduate. Live-streaming captioning services will be available at: www.mnsu.edu/commencement-services/commencement-information/stream-the-ceremony.
