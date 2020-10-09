MANKATO — A four-month review of how Minnesota State University educates future police officers, ordered by MSU President Richard Davenport following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, has been completed.
A long list of changes are proposed by the start of the 2021-22 academic year in Minnesota's largest four-year law enforcement program. The review included community listening sessions and advice from a workgroup of law enforcement professionals, racial justice advocates and university officials.
The recommendations are founded on a goal of making future police officers, corrections officers and others planning to work in the criminal justice system more educated about the lives and perspectives and histories of the full range of Americans they will encounter in their careers.
Four July listening sessions, each attended via Zoom by 18 to 31 community members, generated numerous themes. Students in criminal justice programs need to understand history, including social and economic inequality and how different groups have different perspectives on the role of law enforcement.
And they need to learn how to listen to criticism, according to the report's summary of the community member's comments: "Hear and understand critiques of policing as a system without getting defensive or adhering to loyalty to police above all else."
Community members advised MSU to push harder to increase the diversity of students and faculty in their criminal justice programs and to encourage students to spend time in diverse communities to be exposed to their cultures, values and beliefs.
"(They) need to experience being part of a community, not just serving the community," the report states.
The educational programs need to concentrate more on cultural competency, on responding to societal issues that may not be crimes, on communication and de-escalation, on mental illness and on advocating for change. There needs to be training on vicarious trauma, psychological First Aid and the holistic health of individuals.
The second part of the review, occurring in August and September, involved a large workgroup of current and retired law enforcement officers, prosecutors, prison officials, representatives of a variety of minority groups, probations officers and experts in diversity, the history of racism and civil rights.
After multiple meetings, that group recommended streamlining the general education requirements that all criminal justice students must take to increase the focus on cultural competency, diversity, inclusion, and critical thinking.
"These courses should include the following concepts:
- Identifying personal preconceptions and stereotypes
- Historical and lived experiences of diverse groups
- Historical and lived experiences of immigrants
- Critical thinking from multiple perspectives
- Social interaction with people from different cultures.
The group also advised adding psychology or counseling courses, including ones that address mental health and addictions.
And it pushed to get students into diverse communities throughout their time at MSU.
"Create a one-credit course that could be included in each semester at the university that includes public service interactions, experiences with a variety of cultures, and/or interactive panels," the report states.
"This is not an internship in a public organization; this is interaction with diverse groups of people."
In addition, the workgroup recommended incorporating trauma-informed training into the curriculum for police and other criminal justice majors.
That training centers on realizing that people's behavior and reactions may be based on trauma, such as domestic abuse or sexual assault. The training helps people recognize signs of trauma and learn which tactics and approaches work or don't work in those situations.
And the recommendations call for incorporating some topics in all coursework, including anti-racism, white supremacy and systemic racism.
"Uncomfortable conversations need to be encouraged in the classroom using real-life examples, especially focusing on perception, humanity, and dignity," according to the report, which listed specific topic areas such as race, ethnicity, culture, class, immigration, gender and sexuality, and physical and mental disability.
While Davenport received the report on Sept. 30, work will be continuing through the spring by faculty in the criminal justice programs to implement the changes into the curriculum. In addition, four more community listening sessions are scheduled for the last two weeks of October to share the report with the public and take feedback.
