MANKATO — Students pursuing an Associates of Science degree in nursing at Minnesota North College — with six campuses spanning across northern Minnesota — will now be able to seamlessly transfer into Minnesota State University’s fully online Registered Nurse Baccalaureate Completion program.
Through an ongoing relationship between the two institutions, the Maverick Advance Plan was created.
Participants of the Maverick Advance Plan will receive guidance and support from both institutions throughout the entire process, which Laura Schwarz, professor of nursing and coordinator of the RN Baccalaureate Completion program at MSU.
“Students can get advising while they’re still in their associate’s degree program,” she said. “They’ll be able to figure out what Gen Ed’s they still have left and get familiar with us before they even transfer over to finish their Bachelor’s degree.”
At Minnesota North, they offer three levels of nursing degrees: a nursing assistant degree, a practical nursing degree and an associates degree in nursing.
Bart Johnson, vice president of academic and student affairs at Minnesota North, said that nursing is a “laddering career” and that “MSU then becomes a very important partner for our region to offer the Bachelor’s degree in nursing.”
His colleague and program director of the AD and PN program at Minnesota North Lynette How agreed, adding that the Maverick Advance Plan is “truly a completion program.”
From Minnesota North, students receive the fundamentals needed to sit for their RN NCLEX exam, including clinicals. Once they graduate from that program, pass their NCLEX and have their RN licensure in hand, they begin working as nurses.
They can then complete the rest of their education online at MSU.
“They can take the classes we have totally online because they don’t require specific skills. We’re not teaching them how to insert an IV for example, or take a blood pressure test. They already have those skills in place,” Schwarz said.
“The types of skills that they’re learning from us are leadership skills, how to care for families, evidence based practices, quality, safety and informatics. All those things can be learned online.”
However, MSU nursing students also have experiential learning components that take place within the community.
According to Schwarz, students might do a community needs assessment to find out what the gaps are within the community and find ways to fill them.
“They’re learning baccalaureate level knowledge and skills online and in their own community,” she said.
At the same time, students will be working within the community as a nurse, which Johnson said is a real benefit of the Maverick Advance Plan for both students and the area.
“They can continue on and complete their education while working within these rural health care systems that are challenged to find employees,” he said.
“This is a good example of how we can work together as a higher education system to benefit the entire state, and a good example of how a statewide system can work together to help meet local and regional educational needs with the strong partnership that we have.”
In early January, North Hennepin Community College will join in on the demonstration by becoming another institutional partner for the Maverick Advance Plan.
