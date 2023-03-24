It’s not unusual to see college students looking for a warm location to spend a week during the winter. But for 21 in Minnesota State University’s dental hygiene program, their week in San Pedro, Belize, was a working vacation.
For nearly 10 years, Brigette Cooper, chair and professor of dental education at MSU, has led the service learning trip during which seniors gain experience with patients who not only appreciate their dental skills, but may never have had dental care before.
“We always go the week before spring break, so that it’s just a nice break in the middle of the semester,” Cooper said. Although not required, about 95 percent of the seniors take advantage of the opportunity that is only offered to them, she said.
“They come home, they take their boards in order to be licensed as dental hygienists, they graduate and they go off and start their careers” with this once-in-a-lifetime experience as part of their education, she said.
After a snorkeling adventure on their first day, the students go into a four-day rotation that includes working at one of two dental clinics or as a part of two groups that go to elementary schools, free toothbrushes in hand, to talk up the importance of dental hygiene.
Although a focus of the education was children, adults were also seen by the visiting dentists. It was a new experience for many on both sides of the dental equipment.
“I’m sure they’re scared because while they might be adults, they’ve never been to the dentist before,” said Dr. Doug Vose, a Mankato dentist who went on the trip for the first time. Everyone they saw was appreciative, he said, with smiles all around.
Vose was joined by his wife as well his office personnel dental hygienist Sara Steiger and her husband, Sam, and dental assistant Cassie Mizinski and her husband, Dustin. All dental professionals were responsible for paying their own way.
This trip included 21 students, five dental hygiene faculty, one dental assisting faculty from South Central College, four dentists, two oral surgeons, one dental hygienist and one dental assistant. Add in spouses, and the group was the biggest yet at 39 people.
In reflection papers, the students wrote of the impact the trip had on them. Ashley Hustad shared an experience that was common among the visiting dental students.
“The first day for me was heartbreaking because most of the time I was holding hands with the children who were going through extraction or injections because their oral health was too irreversible at that point,” Hustad wrote.
“I did, however, have to come to the realization quickly that what I was doing and anything that I could do to help would benefit them more than I could imagine.”
Hannah Wudtke had a similar realization.
“It was very challenging for me to see the amount of decay and how poor these people lived their daily lives,” she said. “It made me realize that I need to be more thankful and grateful for the things that I have and the opportunities I have in the U.S.”
The opportunity to gain this perspective is one of the reasons Cooper said she designed the course in 2012 and has taken annual trips since 2013, except when the pandemic prevented it.
“I just believe that you can learn so much more outside of the classroom.”
Dr. Richard Kim is an oral surgeon in Mankato who has been Cooper’s “partner in crime” for most of those trips, including this year’s.
“For me, it’s been humbling going down there, just to know the differences in the care that people have here versus what they have over there,” Kim said. “It’s really gratifying and just satisfying to know that you’re able to at least help for a short period of time.”
Belizeans are able to get some free care from the volunteer-staffed clinics, but poverty prevents them from establishing even a basic preventive program. Cooper and her students hope to plant the seed for lifelong dental health.
“(Our students) do patient education, teaching them how to brush, how to floss, the role of sugar, and then we paint on fluoride varnish because fluoride helps make the tooth stronger to help prevent decay,” Cooper said. All care is free to patients.
At the clinics, the students help with every aspect of treatment. As noted, that includes hand holding when anxiety kicks in.
In some cases, the visiting dentists are able to spot other illnesses that they can help fix. They helped diagnose osteoblastoma in one child and got them treatment. In another past case, Kim said a man with cancer chose to not have surgery or radiation and died the next year.
Cooper said the response from MSU students and appreciation by the Belizeans will keep the trip an annual part of the dental hygiene curriculum for seniors. The experience brightens the futures of everyone involved.
Some of the learning exceeded coursework, according to MSU student Renee Lisovskis: “I also learned so much about myself as a person and my need to help people, as well as the knowledge I have gained from working with different dentists, faculty and even from my fellow classmates.”
MSU student Taylor Lemke wrote: “These people had such a need for the work we were providing, and they were extremely appreciative. The children were so happy and grateful, even in the worst conditions/situations.
“This study abroad showered me with once-in-a-lifetime experiences and learning opportunities that I could not get anywhere else.”
