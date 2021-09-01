MANKATO — Despite the economic uncertainty during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, donors to Minnesota State University barely eased up on their generosity.
The MSU Foundation raised nearly $13 million in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, the third-highest total in its 63-year history.
And in a year of sometimes extraordinary need among students, the foundation set a record in the grants and scholarships it awarded, topping $2 million for the first time.
“I’m just extremely thankful and appreciative to the people who donated,” said scholarship recipient Montana Tolzman, of Le Sueur, who was struck by the willingness of people to donate in tough times. “That just goes to show, too, that no matter how ugly the world can get, people’s kindness can continue.”
While Tolzman’s family was just 30 miles up the road, MSU’s large contingent of international students was in a particular bind when the pandemic struck. Those students are restricted by their visas on how many hours they can work, and many saw their on-campus jobs scaled back.
MSU regularly provides Cultural Contribution Scholarships to students from other nations, but in 2021 the foundation came through with an extra $1,000 in recognition of the uniquely precarious financial situation of those students.
“Definitely when the pandemic hit, of course everybody went crazy,” said Srijan Shahi, a senior from Nepal, recalling conversations about how tuition, rent, groceries and other expenses would be paid.
“I can say this for all, we were really grateful for that help,” Shahi said, expressing his thanks to donors. “It was very generous of them to understand and show compassion in a time of need.”
The $12,787,000 donated in fiscal 2021 was surpassed only twice before, most recently when nearly $17.5 million was contributed in 2017. But the foundation’s endowment reached its highest-ever level of $70.4 million on June 30 despite $2.07 million being distributed to students and university programs. Since June, the endowment pool has climbed to nearly $80 million, according to the foundation’s annual report, which was released Wednesday afternoon.
“The past year was challenging for everyone, but the way in which our loyal donors and hundreds of new donors supported our students through giving is remarkable,” said Vice President of University Advancement Kent Stanley in a written statement announcing the 2021 results.
Although there were 15 six-figure and a handful of seven-figure gifts, the median donation was about $50, with 3,952 alumni contributing. The fundraising totals also include non-government grants, corporate sponsorships, pledged future gifts and in-kind contributions.
The vast majority of distributions are through student scholarships.
Tolzman, a rec, parks and leisure services major, said she’s received about $3,000, aiding her ambitious goal of a diploma in the spring — three years after she graduated from Le Sueur-Henderson High School. She spent her senior year in high school at MSU via the Post Secondary Enrollment Option, earning credit toward both her high school and college diplomas.
Despite her fast track, Tolzman said the scholarship assistance allowed her to free up some time for social activities and other aspects of the college experience beyond her full schedule of classes and working 35-40 hours a week.
“College is about the learning and about being successful,” she said. “... College isn’t meant to be about stressing about how to pay for it.”
Even a relatively modest amount of scholarship assistance can be a difference-maker in keeping students from dropping out, according to MSU’s Division of Institutional Analytics and Strategic Effectiveness.
Retention rates rose 7-11% when MSU students received a grant or scholarship from the university totaling $1,000 or more.
Nutrition rates joined retention rates as an issue on college campuses in the past year, and the foundation awarded nearly $50,000 in emergency grants for groceries, housing, medical bills and car repairs through the MavCares Student Emergency Endowment, which was created from donations made in the wills of alumni Thomas Granum and Mylla Urban. Donations by alumni and other supporters allowed MavCares to provide an additional $100,000 in scholarship support to students in the most need.
“Having received that amount was very immensely helpful,” Shahi said. “... Without that money, it would have been very difficult.”
Like Tolzman, Shahi said he now plans on joining the alumni who make donations once he’s in a financial position to do so.
“I’m really thankful for all the help this school has provided to me and to all the international students,” said Shahi, a senior majoring in management information systems. “And they’re still doing it. I see it every day.”
