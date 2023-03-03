Education majors hold steady at MSU
MANKATO — While enrollment in teaching programs at colleges across the country has declined more than a third in the last decade, Minnesota State University’s education program has been fairly stable to slightly lower the last few years.
Despite the pandemic and other factors, students are still interested in entering the field, said Teri Preisler, acting director of the Center for Educator Partnerships and Student Support.
Among students seeking initial teacher licensure for K-12 education, enrollment has held fairly steady, and the university is within about 100 students of where they were pre-pandemic.
But enrollment in the teacher preparation programs is actually up from pre-pandemic numbers.
For students in the College of Education in teacher preparation programs of elementary education, special education and K-12 and secondary programs, 226 earned a teacher preparation undergrad degree in 2021, compared to 234 in 2020 and 209 students in 2019.
Meanwhile, overall teacher program enrollment trends show a decline to 977 students in 2021-22, compared to 1,061 in the 2019-20 school year and 1,076 in 2020-21.
“That’s really pretty good when you consider all the trends that have occurred,” Preisler said.
A recent report by the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board showed nearly nine in 10 schools said they were “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” impacted by a teacher and staff shortage. That’s up from about one in seven a year ago.
Preisler said preparing students for the post-pandemic classroom has come naturally.
“Some of the natural aspects are just the multiple ways to reach students. As we know during the pandemic times we were needing to reach students whether they were in person or online, and we stepped up to the plate quickly to make sure our students were prepared for that,” she said.
“The other piece that I think has always been a key point but certainly is coming more as a highlight is the social and emotional support for students and for families. We’re talking teacher prep, so recognizing the whole child within the learning, no matter content area or grade level.”
