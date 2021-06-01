Engineering students from Minnesota State University helped a robotics firm that is looking to use old car batteries to store power generated by wind and solar farms.
“I’m a green save-the-world guy,” said Dave Neville, president of Infinity Robotics in Savage. “This is all off-the-shelf technology.”
Neville reached out to Rob Sleezer, associate professor at Twin Cities Engineering in Bloomington, an extended campus of MSU that teaches upper division engineering coursework. With Neville providing the funding and space at his firm, several of Sleezer’s students did the research for their capstone project, something required of students before they graduate.
The students built a mock-up of what Neville hopes to build on a much larger scale.
Neville (infinityrobotics.com) is not trying to design a new kind of battery but instead get use out of batteries that people trade in that still have life in them.
“Once they hit the lab, we look at what is the gentlest way to treat these batteries to get the most use out of them,” Sleezer said. “By treating that battery gently, we can extend that battery’s life longer than it would be previously.”
Neville, 53, sold batteries at Sears when he was a teen and said many batteries people trade in are still in pretty good shape and capable of holding a charge and discharging electricity.
“I knew there were a large number of batteries returned that can still be used,” he said. “They may not be good to start your car on a 40-below day, but they’re still good.”
All those traded-in batteries now go to recycling centers, something Neville sees as a waste if they contain charge. He arranged with a large battery recycling center nearby to bring batteries to his plant where students went through them to see which were truly dead and which still had life in them.
The students tested each battery — something Neville said robots will be able to quickly do on a large scale — with the good batteries kept and the rest sent to the recycling center. Neville envisions a system where semi-truck loads of batteries headed to a recycling center can be off-loaded for testing with the semi then loaded with truly dead batteries to be brought to the recycling center.
Neville said the students showed that up to 20% of used car batteries were still good. “Then the question was how long would they work? We found they had 50-plus days life in them yet.”
Sleezer said his engineering students charged and then “gently” drained the used batteries. “They simulated what would happen if you had solar or wind power part of the day but never had enough of the electricity you need. If we can store that cheap electricity in batteries and then use it later by drawing from a battery bank, you can avoid using peak, expensive fossil fuel electricity.”
Neville said the challenge is how to use old batteries — about six of them are needed to equal one new one — to get enough storage capacity to make it work on a large scale.
The solution, he said, is to use thousands of the trade-in batteries and pull just a small amount of electricity out of them for a short period of time.
Sleezer said students had about 100 batteries hooked together and drew some power out of four at a time for a short duration before switching to the next four. “That’s treating them gentler.”
He said that if you draw power too hard, too fast, the chemical reaction in the battery becomes less effective. “There are all sorts of profiles for how to get optimal life out of a battery,” Sleezer said.
Neville and Sleezer said a large number of used batteries could be used to store solar and wind power and then discharge it when it’s needed.
“If you have thousands of batteries and can draw on 100 batteries for maybe five minutes and then cycle to then next hundred batteries for five minutes, you’re able to constantly put power onto the grid,” Sleezer said. “And as the wind or solar power comes back, we recharge them.”
Neville said the push-back he gets when talking about having huge robot-operated battery storage sites is that it would take immense buildings to hold enough batteries. His solution is to build silos to store the batteries at wind or solar farms, with robots adding fresh batteries and removing dead ones for recycling.
Neville said bringing trade-in batteries back to life for renewable power storage has huge economic and environmental value.
“We can become a nation and planet that’s more energy independent. The nice thing is we don’t need to rush to do lithium mining (to make more new batteries). I’m a mining proponent, but we don’t need to open new mines when we can use the trash we have laying around.”
