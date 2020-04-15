MANKATO — Minnesota State University student Logan Sendle launched his weed-removal business when he was 8 years old.
The weeds were so thick on Lake Tetonka in Waterville he could hardly fish or swim. So he got out a garden rake and dredged up the weeds from around his family's dock. Then his neighbors asked him to do the same for them.
Last year Sendle, with help from his dad and a small crew of employees, cleared 80 lakeshore parcels using custom-made rakes on ropes.
Sendle wants to turn his LakeShore Potential business from a side venture to a full-time career after he earns his business management degree next fall. He has $7,000 and a lot of expert advice to help him achieve that dream thanks to the university's sixth annual Big Ideas Challenge.
The new venture competition invites MSU students and recent graduates to pitch a business or nonprofit idea. Local companies sponsor $15,000 in prizes and volunteers from local businesses serve as judges.
Student competitors are paired with volunteer mentors and receive support developing a business plan from the university's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Small Business Development Center.
This year the final pitches and question-and- answer sessions happened over videoconferencing Friday and Tuesday due to the pandemic.
One contestant and one judge had to drop out because of more pressing responsibilities created by the coronavirus outbreak. But all the other contestants, judges, mentors and event planners were able to rise to the challenge of unexpectedly moving to an online format, said organizer Yvonne Cariveau.
“They were rock stars. They really hung in there,” said Cariveau, who is director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Cariveau said the shift online did have a benefit: It allowed more people from all across the country to watch and vote for their favorite young entrepreneur.
Sendle earned $5,000 for winning the top judge's award and another $2,000 for winning the people's choice award. He plans to use his winnings to buy equipment and hire a second work crew.
He is committed to removing weeds manually because he says it is more eco-friendly than chemical treatments. He takes the unwanted vegetation to an area farm where it is used as fertilizer.
The win at MSU's contest qualifies Sendle for the student division of the Minnesota Cup, which is the largest business plan competition in the state.
Beyond the cash and the Minnesota Cup invitation, Sendle said the contest provided him with valuable wisdom from his mentor and the judges. He said the best advice from his mentor — Jones Metal President and CEO Sarah Richards — was to start with the financial projections part of his business plan. After accomplishing that most challenging piece, Sendle said Richards correctly predicted the rest would feel easy.
The remainder of the prize money went to a student with a lawn-care service and to students who are developing a high-tech pair of eyeglasses for the hearing impaired and a retrieval device for waterfowl hunters.
Sam Csizmadia is getting $2,500 to help grow his existing business called Csizmadia Lawn Care. He's hoping to diversify and do more landscaping and snow-removal jobs.
Abdelrahman Elkenawy, Kaitlyn Gloege and Alex Shepherd have $2,500 to help them develop eyeglasses equipped with voice recognition and technology to display text of the words someone is speaking onto the lenses of the glasses.
Jared Klingenberg has $3,000 to help him manufacture a remote-controlled boat with grabbing arms that hunters can use to fetch ducks, geese or decoys from the water. A prototype is patent pending.
