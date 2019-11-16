MANKATO — An international relations forum is slated 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in Minnesota State University's Centennial Student Union, Room 245.
Four faculty members will lead discussions of current events during the free, public event.
The panelists and their topics are:
• Tom Inglot, Department of Government — "U.S. Foreign Policy toward Russia and Ukraine under the Trump Administration."
• Jameel Haque, Department of History — "Seeds of Conflict: British Imperial Legacies in Palestine, Kashmir and Sudan."
• Lee Tesdell, Department of English, "A History Lesson from Palestine."
• Abdalla Battah, Department of Government, "Arab Seasons of Change: Revolution and Counter-revolution."
