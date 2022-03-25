ALBANY, N.Y. — When Albany was announced as the site of the Minnesota State University men's hockey team's NCAA Tournament regional Sunday night, the scramble began.
There were fewer than four days for MSU fans to plan their travel and get to town by puck drop at noon Thursday, so attending wasn't a simple proposition.
"We drove, left Tuesday morning," said North Mankato's Scott Krueger, who traveled to Albany with his wife, Dawn. "A little over 17 (hours)."
Given that the cheapest flights to Albany out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were in the neighborhood of $600 Sunday night, who could blame them?
The Rollins family — Robert, Kristan and Florence — did the same thing.
Robert, an MSU graduate, and Kristan have been to several of MSU's regionals in recent years, including Providence, Rhode Island, in 2019.
However, they were on the fence about this one, as Florence is just 3 months old. A trip to Wisconsin Dells was the longest drive on her resume.
Despite that, they made the decision to give it a try, with stops in Chicago for some pizza, as well as an interesting Wednesday night stay at an "eye-opener" of a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania.
"(We got) the last room, apparently," Robert said with a laugh. "Got about five hours of sleep and then back on the road."
The Rollins, who live in Forest Lake, ended up arriving at Albany just in time for puck drop between the Mavericks and Harvard. The plan is to stay for the regional final Saturday against Notre Dame, as Florence seems to be doing just fine amid the travel.
"This is her first real road trip," Kristan said while looking at Florence with a smile.
Added Robert: "She's been a trooper. She's been awesome."
Bob and Meg Oberle, who spend their summers in Le Sueur, thought about driving from their winter home in Florida but elected to fly instead.
They found a relatively cheap one-way ticket out of Sarasota, Florida, that went to Albany through Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon.
"We were anxious — were they going to make it a weekend? Fortunately, they proved to be the winner and here we are," Bob said.
It was an extra-special victory for the Oberles, who were longtime season ticket holders prior to retiring and spending the winters in Florida.
It was the first MSU game they had seen in person since the famous 2019 WCHA championship game in Mankato, a 3-2 overtime victory over Bowling Green.
"Truly, (MSU games are) the one thing I kind of miss (about the winters)," Bob said with a laugh. "In Florida, we've been to two Tampa Bay Lightning games, but it's just not really the same."
For Meg, seeing the Mavericks in person brings her back to when she first met Bob. They've now been married 42 years, and she has fond memories of going to games with him at All Seasons Arena.
"When Bob and I met … that's what we did for dates," she said of MSU games. "He taught me the game. I didn't know a thing about it … Now it's just like in my blood. I just love it."
Getting to Albany was stressful because of the quick turnaround, but the experience at the regional has been fun.
MSU winning was a great start, but with a day between games, there's been plenty of time to plan activities or simply relax.
The Kruegers were looking to spend Friday touring the nearby Catskill Mountains and also have been exploring Albany.
They went bar hopping downtown on Wednesday night and ended up meeting some of the MSU players' parents.
"We kind of got to meet and have a couple beers with them," Scott said. "That was a lot of fun. They're a good group."
The Oberles considered visiting the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Friday but were leaning toward just staying at their hotel and watching the college hockey games at other regionals throughout the day.
Saturday is the big day for everyone with the Mavericks set to take on Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m. in the regional final.
There was a growing confidence among fans after the win Friday, and the hope is to plan another trip to the Northeast if the Mavericks can pull out another one.
"I'm really going to try to get Bob to go to Boston," Meg said. "You might see us in a couple of weeks again."
