MCKINNEY, Texas — Football has been an important part of the Goettl family's life for the last 10 years, but it's been even more important the last three years.
In was in January of 2017 that Michele, the active mother and wife, died on a family vacation, causing Alex to reconsider his football future. But football, it turns out, has been a big part of the family healing process.
"It's brought me a lot closer to my girls, for sure," Dan, the patriarch of the Goettl family, said just a few minutes before he and three daughters walked into the stadium Saturday to watch Alex compete for a national championship with the Minnesota State football team.
"Now, I'm always talking to the girls, wondering about who can go to the games, and what we're going to do for tailgating."
Dan has only missed one game in Alex's career, coming this season when the Mavericks played Northern State at Aberdeen, South Dakota. Dan stayed in Mankato that Friday night to watch his daughter Kelsey be chosen as the homecoming queen at Mankato West, and weather prohibited him from driving to Alex's game the next day.
But he's put on the miles recently. He flew to New York two weeks ago with Alex for the William Campbell Award ceremony, recognizing his son's academic achievement and community service.
A couple of days later, he drove to Pennsylvania to watch the Mavericks defeat Slippery Rock in the national semifinals.
This week, he joined a group for a bus ride, organized by his daughter Ashley, to Texas for the national championship game. He got to the parking lot early, celebrating a potentially historic event with the other families, fans and former players.
"It's been an incredible journey," Dan said. "We made so many new friends and gotten to know the other families. Now, when we get together, we're asking about each other's families and how everyone is doing."
Dave Schlichte, father of Minnesota State quarterback Ryan, has also been plenty busy this week. His older son Jay is an offensive line coach at Morningside, which played in the NAIA championship game Saturday in Louisiana.
"We flew down here Wednesday, then we drove over to spend as much time as we could with Jay (on Thursday)," Dave said. "It's so unbelievable to have two sons, one playing and one coaching, this weekend in championship games. Football has been such a big part of our lives. You can't make this up."
Ryan Schlichte and Alex Goettl were teammates when the Mankato West football team won a state championship. It was the same year that Minnesota State played in its first national championship game.
Dave said he was a little torn on which venue he should be at today, but Jay told him that he should be watching Ryan's final game as a player.
"He told us to go and enjoy it," Dave said.
Back in 1957, Ken Weilage was a freshman running back at Minnesota State, coming to Mankato from Waterville to play for legendary coach Bob Otto. It was Weilage's only year as a player, but he's stayed connected with the Mavericks program ever since.
He was bold enough to ride the bus for 14 hours to see the Mavericks play for a national title.
"I'm just supporting the team," he said. "They've kicked butts all season, and I hope I get to see some history and they're national champions."
Weilage, 81, said his wife June stayed home to take care of the family cats and dog.
"Tell (June) I miss her," he said.
