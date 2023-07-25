Visitors of LocAle Brewing Company’s taproom within the past month might have noticed a new piece of art hanging over the stairwell that lightens up the room.
The abstract piece, called Luminous Land, consists of bright orange, pink and green acrylic and translucent panels.
Minnesota State University graduate and artist Zach Becker designed the piece with LocAle in mind, he said, making it the first piece to be created for the business specifically.
But Becker’s piece also checked off another box for artwork in the taproom. It’s also the company’s first student artwork on display.
Becker, a May graduate who majored in graphic design and minored in marketing, said it all started in the fall of 2022.
“I kind of noticed I had an interest in installation and working with spaces,” he said. “More dimensional rather than something that’s kind of 2D.”
Becker took an installation class in the fall and signed up for an independent study in the spring where he gained some experience through an MSU student art show.
Following that, he said he was eager to see if he could partner with a local business to display his art somewhere in the community.
“After that, I was trying to figure out what’s next. I was like, what about LocAle? They have a cool space and maybe they’d be willing to?” he said.
Becker and his instructor then reached out to the taproom to see if there was an opportunity to work with and create a piece for them.
“That’s kind of how it started — it was just a matter of kind of reaching out to the community and finding some people who would be willing to take a chance and let me do something,” Becker said.
Becker said he had no concepts in mind for the piece prior to an initial meeting with co-owner Lauren Parejko, adding that he wanted to be fully inspired by LocAle.
Parejko said the meeting was a chance for them to discuss what was important to the business.
“For us, that’s creating a sense of place, both in our atmosphere but also our product. So we use a lot of local ingredients,” she said.
While LocAle has artwork on display, Parejko said the fact that the piece was created for them is part of what makes it unique.
She added that the artwork’s local tie makes it a great fit.
The piece is inspired by land, water and lakes found in Mankato, Becker said.
“I’ve been really interested in land and environment recently, so it’s kind of inspired by Mankato in general,” he said.
The colored panels represent land blocks and road grids. The cut-out pieces of the panels represent water and the curved portion of the piece at the bottom is a nod to Mankato’s many hills.
Becker started working on the piece in mid-April and officially debuted it June 14.
“It was a little bit long of a process. I started out by sketching some rough ideas and what it could be and where it could exist. I finally picked the space above the stairwell and sketched for that,” he said, adding that he used a laser cutter in MSU’s art department to cut all of the pieces.
The piece will be there semi-permanently and won’t be taken down anytime soon, Becker and Parejko said, adding that visitors can come and see it anytime unless they decide to do something else with the space.
Parejko said LocAle is open to working with more students in the future after working with Becker.
“This has been a fun experience and we enjoy supporting local students here,” she said.
Becker, who is now living in the Twin Cities after college, said he’s honored that a piece of his work has a place in the community.
“It’s honestly really cool. I still think it hasn’t hit me yet. Like, I feel like it’s rare to have an opportunity to put your art within the community,” he said.
