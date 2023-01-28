MANKATO — In an effort to raise awareness for the ongoing struggles of women in Afghanistan, Minnesota State University graduate Tahmina Sobat created an online petition.
The petition has since been shared a handful of times on social media by higher education institutions.
The petition aims to uplift the voices of women in Afghanistan as they advocate to end the Taliban’s ban on education and employment for women, among other things.
“Following a decree dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Taliban officially banned women from universities and deprived them of their right to employment at all levels, effective immediately,” wrote Sobat in the petition. “As a result, Afghan women and girls have been forced to bear complete isolation and denial of their most basic rights.”
The 29-year-old was born and raised in Afghanistan, so she has experienced and witnessed the struggles women face in the country she considers home.
Such struggles inspired Sobat to move to Mankato to pursue a master’s degree in gender and women’s studies at MSU. She has since graduated and is now pursuing a doctorate in the discipline at the University of Minnesota.
Sobat plans to one day teach at the university level and continue her research around Afghanistan and women.
“But I’m not just an academic person,” she said. “I’m very interested in activism and organizing advocacies for women’s causes and their resistance.”
The ban on education and employment was especially hard for Sobat to hear about, as she is passionate about both.
“It’s very disheartening,” she said. “Afghan women and Afghan students are protesting alone in the streets, online, and using any means to fight these decrees and these cruelties. The petition was created to uplift their voices and uplift their demands.”
The petition urges academic institutions, human rights organizations and defenders, and women’s rights advocates not to leave Afghan women alone in their resistance.
“As human beings, we all have the shared responsibility to support and stand with those in need,” wrote Sobat in the petition. “Therefore, in this challenging situation, there is an urgent need to stand together, raise our voices, and take action against brutal human rights violations in Afghanistan.”
Sobat said that by even speaking about it in classrooms or to one’s peers can make a difference, because she strongly believes that change can happen when enough conversation is around the matter.
If nothing else, Sobat said, it would at least make Afghan women feel less alone.
The Mankato community did that for her upon her arrival.
“I spent two years in Mankato, and they were very, very challenging times of my life,” she said.
Sobat began graduate school at MSU during the peak of the pandemic. Simultaneously, Afghanistan went through extreme political changes.
“I have experienced war, but losing my country was something I cannot even put into words. It was the biggest pain I have ever gone through,” she said. “When my country fell down, I wasn’t there, but my family was. My colleagues, my classmates, my friends, my whole life.”
But Sobat received support from the Mankato community and from the university, which helped her pull through.
“Without that support, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Sobat hopes to receive that same support again.
“Not only for me, but for every Afghan girl,” she said. “I have received support and love from the Mankato community before, and I believe that my community here will not ignore this situation in Afghanistan, and they will give it the attention that it deserves.”
Roqia Samim and Farida Razaqi, peers of Sobat, helped create the petition with the same aspirations.
“Every day we wake up with heartbreaking news from Afghanistan, but the international community is turning a blind eye to the brutal human right violation in Afghanistan,” Razaqi said. “Through this petition, we are asking the world’s leaders to hear the voices of Afghanistan people and to provide urgently needed assistance. They urgently need and deserve more than empty words and gestures. Concrete action is required to address a worsening human rights and humanitarian crisis.”
