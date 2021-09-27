MANKATO — Minnesota State University is shooting for a full slate of homecoming activities for the first time since the school’s 150th birthday bash in 2018 —a football game, bonfire, concert, food and the head of Mankato’s favorite steer carved in 50 pounds of butter.
Homecoming was a COVID-19 casualty in 2020, and rain and high winds wiped out the bonfire and fireworks in 2019.
The forecast for Monday night, clear with light winds, looks ideal for the kickoff event — a 25-foot-high bonfire starting at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks. Free and open to the public, the event will be held behind Blakeslee Stadium on the Maverick Midway with public parking in Lot 20 on the corner of Stadium Road and Warren Street.
The week of activities culminates on Saturday, Oct. 2, with the 2 p.m. football game against Concordia University-St. Paul. Earlier Saturday, members of the public are invited to the free pancake breakfast, hosted by new MSU President Edward Inch from 9-11 a.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.
Between pancake plates presented by the president and pancake blocks presented by the Maverick football team, the homecoming parade will also take place on Saturday. The “Maverick State Fair” parade, which will feature 60 floats, starts at noon at Warren Street and Stadium Road. Free parking for parade-goers will be available in Lots 21 and 22 along Stadium Road between Warren and Monks Avenue.
The University’s Student Events Team has organized other activities throughout the week.
Tuesday offers the traditional food-eating contest at noon in the Centennial Student Union Hearth Lounge, with contestants rapidly consuming “state fair-themed food.” The day’s events will also include the debut of MSU’s answer to the famous Princess Kay of the Milky Way butter sculptures at the Minnesota State Fair.
Instead of a buttery bust of a dairy princess, the MSU version will feature the head of Stomper, the university’s bovine mascot, carved in a 50-pound block of butter.
The Maverick butter head will be on display Tuesday through Thursday in the Lincoln Lounge on CSU’s main level and will also be on hand at Saturday’s pancake breakfast.
A drive-through food pantry for students will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Parking Lot 20. Events Thursday evening will feature lip sync performances by 10 student groups and royalty coronation at 7 p.m. in Bresnan Arena.
The Department of Theatre and Dance will perform “H.M.S Pinafore, The Lass that Loved a Sailor,” Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 3, in the Ted Paul Theatre. Tickets are available at MSUTheatre.com.
The annual Homecoming concert, featuring pop artist Jesse McCartney, is 7 p.m. Friday. Student and public general admission tickets are available for purchase online.
