Singing tributes to their late mother during a private dedication ceremony at Minnesota State University on Saturday, Robert Cobb and his sister Joyce captivated an intimate crowd with their soulful vocals.
“Mama always liked folk songs, especially in the winter when we’d just kick it around,” Robert said before singing “Summer Breeze.”
In between songs, the two shared fond memories of their mother, Florence, the university’s first Black female professor and its dance program founder.
The dedication ceremony took place in a dance studio located in the Highland North building, which has been named after Florence.
With the late professor’s family and friends present at the event, emotions were high.
“We’re just so honored,” Florence’s youngest daughter Linda said. “My mother had a vision and we’re really happy that it has been fulfilled. She would be in awe of the progress made in dance at the university and would be really proud that she planted those seeds.”
Florence died in 2016 at the age of 95. She began teaching at MSU in 1968 and taught on campus for 22 years before retiring in 1990.
Throughout her time at the university, Florence advocated for dance and navigated racial and gender politics on campus at a pivotal time in civil rights history.
“Under her guidance, dance as an art and an academic endeavor flourished,” according to a short biography written about her on MSU’s website. “...Her work promoting the art of dance culminated in the implementation of the Dance Education Minor, under the auspices of the Physical Education Department, in 1976.”
In 1998, dance became a major in the Department of Theatre & Dance. Since then, the bachelor of fine arts and master of fine arts degree programs have been added.
The naming of the Florence Cobb Dance Studio has been in the works for two and a half years.
“It’s been in my brain for a long time, wanting to designate the space to her,” said Julie Kerr-Berry, professor and faculty chair of the Department of Theatre & Dance. “I had to go all the way to the Minnesota State system office for approval and communicate with their family, getting information and making sure it was all accurate, which is why it took so long.”
While a tedious process, Kerr-Berry is happy to have gone through it for Florence.
“She was wonderful, feisty, very dedicated to students, inspirational and a really fine human being who lived a long life,” she said. “I’m glad it’s happening.”
University President Edward Inch attended the event and was immediately greeted by a visibly joyful and grateful Linda.
“It’s what we ought to be doing. We ought to celebrate the people that made this place what it is. Our history is the soul of this place,” he said. “I think this is just a wonderful celebration of the key people that made a difference that we now all get to enjoy today.”
In continuation of honoring Florence’s legacy, a special piece of original choreography by Kerr-Berry was featured during the Department of Theatre & Dance’s Fall Dance Concert.
The Thursday-Saturday performances occurred in the Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
“The piece is dedicated to her at the very end of the concert,” Kerr-Berry said.
The performances were full-length concerts which included eight pieces choreographed by faculty and students, and featured 38 student performers.
“We are just so grateful and very happy,” Linda said about it all.
