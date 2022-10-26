Huddled in a circle raising traditional wooden lacrosse sticks in the air, Minnesota State University and HAN University students whooped as a ball was thrown into the air.
Right on MSU’s field, a traditional Native American lacrosse game had begun.
The 15 HAN students from the Netherlands and the 16 MSU students were randomly split into two teams to participate in a demonstration of the game on Wednesday morning.
John Hunter, director of Twin Cities Native Lacrosse, was there to coach the group.
“I'm really humbled to be here and excited to teach the original lacrosse that was played here by the Dakota people on this Dakota land,” he said.
MSU senior Alexia Kerfeld said she was both excited and nervous to play. The sports management and marketing student had never played any form of lacrosse before but was ready to change that.
HAN senior Ante Rijpkema was in the same boat.
“I’m very curious about it because we never play it back home,” the sports management student said. “We really don’t know how to do it, but I was really looking forward to it.”
The demonstration was part of a sport science exchange visit organized jointly by MSU and HAN.
For over 10 years, MSU and HAN have been working together to make such visits happen. The last time HAN visited was in 2018 and the year after, MSU went to them.
“It's very important for students to be aware of international aspects while studying. It broadens their world, their horizon,” said Martijn Kamper, the lead HAN faculty member that helps arrange the visits. “I think the program at MSU really fits with our program in the Netherlands and that's why we have such a good connection. You could consider us a little bit as twins. We have the same ambitions and the same passions about sport and sport management.”
When the pandemic hit, the visits stopped.
The 10-day visit resumed this year and included a packed schedule of classroom learning, team-bonding exercises, volunteer opportunities, sporting events, and meetings with MSU alumni in different organizations and sports teams in Minnesota such as the National Sports Center, the Minnesota Wild and the Vikings.
This year's schedule of events was organized through MSU’s Sports Management in Minnesota course. The class offers students from both universities the chance to learn about each other's cultures.
Conversation topics included the similarities and differences regarding sport management in Europe and in the U.S., along with discussions about the issues and challenges in both American and Dutch industries, including professional and amateur sports.
The inclusion of a traditional Native American lacrosse demonstration allowed students from both universities to learn more about the history of sports in America.
“It's very important to understand our history. I think lacrosse’s history in particular is also a history of the people itself and ties in with American history as well,” Hunter said. “Many people don’t know that lacrosse was the original team sport in America.”
As the students played the game, Hunter would stop them at times to further discuss its cultural relevance and importance.
Outside of course scheduled activities, HAN students were able to experience the college culture in America through outings with MSU students over the weekend.
HAN senior Martrim Snel said he’s been enjoying taking it all in so far.
“Americans here are really friendly and the MSU students have shown us the best parts of Mankato,” the sports management student said. “I will be back.”
Meanwhile, Kerfeld and her peer Carter Olson, junior sports management and marketing student at MSU, are already planning their trip to the Netherlands.
“100% we’re going,” Olson said. “It’s just been so much fun getting to know them. They’re all super friendly, and it’s also fun just learning about their culture. They’ve even taught us a little Dutch.”
Wouter Jansen, professor of sports management at HAN and one of the three HAN faculty members who came on the visit, said he’s never seen a group of HAN and MSU students this close before.
Jen Zdroik, assistant professor of sport management at MSU and one of the two MSU faculty organizers of the visit, agreed completely.
“We’re going to have to peel them apart,” she said about the students when the 10 days are over.
Both universities made their way up to the Twin Cities after the lacrosse game and will stay there to complete the rest of their activities until HAN heads back to the Netherlands on Monday.
