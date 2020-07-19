Faculty at Minnesota State University will teach starting in late August, and students will learn.
Beyond that, however, the details are a little sketchy.
“We don’t know what’s next,” said Mark Johnson, MSU’s vice president of IT solutions. “Here we are in the middle of July, and we don’t know what’s going to happen in August.”
With all the pandemic-related uncertainty, the university is scrambling to build flexibility into its classrooms — installing high-quality cameras, microphones and software in more than 100 rooms.
The goal, Johnson said, is to be prepared for traditional in-person classes, or for a return to distance learning if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, or a combination of both.
“No matter which way it went, we wanted to add some best-practices teaching and best-practices technology to our classrooms,” he said. “... We’re basically transforming all general education classrooms at the university.”
At the same time, faculty are getting instruction in how to design their teaching to work well with the technology.
Matt Clay’s team is charged with installing the gear and tutoring the teachers.
“All of that is coming together in months,” said Clay, MSU’s assistant chief information officer for academic technology. “No stress at all.”
With the high-definition cameras and high-tech microphones, a professor’s lecture should be as clear to someone watching on a laptop or a tablet as it is for students right in the classroom. That’s important because social-distancing requirements might require students in some courses to be spread out among two classrooms — one with the instructor and one with overflow students watching remotely.
It’s also important if students are unable to attend because of illness, quarantine or underlying health issues that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Those students would be able to take a course even if they can’t be physically with their classmates. And if the pandemic worsens and the campus is closed entirely to in-person learning, courses will be able to continue.
While Clay jokes about the stress of preparing for almost anything, he said it helps that MSU’s faculty has largely embraced the challenge of adapting as needed to a public health crisis.
“We have a campus full of really awesome faculty who really care and really want to make a difference for students,” he said. “... It’s an exciting time, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the end here.”
Clay has an annual budget to update classroom technology, with each room getting new computers and projectors every four to six years. This year, all of that money is being targeted at new cameras and microphones for all of the university’s general education classrooms — about 120 of the most heavily used spaces on campus.
“Most of the rooms are probably used on average 10 to 12 hours a day,” he said.
And each will now be a Zoom Room, with a wall-mounted high-definition camera with a preset angle that the professor can use for general lecturing and another for writing on a whiteboard. The instructor can also pan the camera to show students who are talking or asking a question, and the new microphones are expected to be sensitive enough to pick up the voices of students throughout the room.
Another document camera will be capable of showing close-ups of papers or objects, such as a rock specimen in a geology class.
The goal is that students watching from another room — or another city — will be fully involved. The faces of those distant students will be on a touchscreen TV mounted at the front of the classroom so the professor can see them. And the plan is to have a student in the classroom volunteering as a moderator, keeping an eye out for distance-learning classmates who are seeking to ask a question or offer a comment.
The technology is being used in some summer-session classes, although not with students in the classroom, which isn’t allowed yet. Clay is excited about the prospects for the new system — including in the post-pandemic future when it might allow students from all parts of the state to attend MSU classes without traveling to Mankato.
“This is where I thrive, getting the new stuff out there and figuring out how to use it,” he said.
MSU’s classrooms had the backbone in place for this transition, becoming one of the first campuses in the nation to go entirely wireless nearly 20 years ago. And Johnson said he realized early in the pandemic that there was going to be a run on certain technology and quickly put in orders for high-definition cameras and sophisticated microphones and speakers.
It was sort of the IT version of stocking up on toilet paper.
“We wanted to get our orders in early,” he said.
The technology is only part of the equation, though, Johnson said. The project, which MSU is calling FlexSync, also involves ensuring the transition meshes with how faculty want to teach and how students want to learn.
“What our students are telling us is they’re yearning for the other experience they had ... ‘I want to have a real class,’” he said. “They’re yearning for face to face.”
The hope is that option will remain available for healthy students, even if it means attending class in person every other day with half of their classmates and participating online the other day — taking turns with the second half of the class.
Professor Claudia Pragman, who teaches in MSU’s Department of Management, has been using the technology this summer as she teaches a master’s level course to 21 off-campus students.
“It has worked out really well,” Pragman said. “The room is stellar.”
The distance learning that was done on the fly last spring when the pandemic first shut down the campus was often not very sophisticated.
“There was a lot of talking-into-your-laptop kind of thing,” she said.
But faculty are steadily learning that the new technology offers numerous options for adding elements to a lecture, for instance, instant polls of students.
“And we’ll get there,” Pragman said. “After you’ve done things two times, you still need a little help. After 10 times, you can just go in and run the whole show.”
