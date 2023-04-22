By Mark Fischenich
By Mark Fischenich
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Campus Shuttle will be running quiet and green as soon as August if MSU’s $82,000 grant proposal to purchase an electric van moves forward.
MSU was the only applicant this year for up to $170,000 in federal funds dedicated to the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization for transportation-related carbon-reduction initiatives, according to MAPO documents.
The university hopes to purchase a Ford E-Transit, an electronic variation of the Ford Econovan. The new van, outfitted as a passenger vehicle, would handle the red-eye shift of the Maverick Shuttle, which runs from 3:30 p.m. until late in the evening Sunday through Thursday.
“It would take care of the night shuttle between the dorms and the outer parking lots,” said Paul Corcoran, assistant vice president of facilities management.
Corcoran cautioned that the application hasn’t been approved yet. MAPO, which handles transportation planning for the Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan area, was allocated $170,000 in grant funds to distribute as part of a new Carbon Reduction Program included in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
MAPO’s Technical Advisory Committee was scheduled to review the application this week and make a recommendation to the organization’s governing board. Made up of elected officials from MAPO’s cities, counties and townships, the governing board would make a final decision on any grant at its May 6 meeting.
The new battery-powered Ford van would replace a 2014 gas-powered 14-passenger shuttle, according to application documents filed with MAPO. Traveling 6,300 miles and carrying an estimated 10,000 students, faculty and staff during the academic year, the electric van would save an estimated 900 gallons of gas.
Corcoran said the van plan is just the latest of an ongoing effort at the university to reduce its contribution to global climate change. If the van is approved and performs well, a second EV shuttle could possibly be purchased in the future to handle the daytime Maverick Shuttle.
The Mankato City Council recently made a preliminary decision to purchase four EVs — SUVs and pickups — for its municipal fleet. But city staff recommended against buying any EV buses, citing expense and concerns about wintertime reliability.
Corcoran said MSU’s university-operated shuttle service is different than the city transit service. Rather than a fleet of large buses, MSU runs one smaller shuttle during the day and one in the evening. So if MSU has one EV, it can be charging while the other is on the road.
“We don’t have quite the same hours as the city,” he said.
Because the federal funding requires a 20% local match, the $103,000 projected cost of the lease-to-own purchase would include a nearly $21,000 contribution from MSU.
If the $82,000 grant is awarded, nearly $88,000 of the $170,000 federal appropriation to MAPO for this year would be carried over to the 2024 fiscal year. Added to the $170,000 in newly available funds for 2024, a total of nearly $260,000 could be spent on carbon-reduction projects next year.
