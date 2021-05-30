MANKATO — A class project showed mathematics graduate students at Minnesota State University how key vaccinations will be in reducing COVID-19 infections.
The graduate students — Eric Adu, Charlie Moe and Nick Wagner — fine-tuned a mathematical model in professor Ruijun Zhao’s class during the recently completed spring semester. One of the goals was to use math to investigate how policies on vaccines and mitigation could impact infection rates.
One of their findings indicated this spring could’ve surpassed last fall’s COVID-19 case surge if not for the vaccine.
Late 2020 was the most severe stretch of the pandemic in the United States, especially in Minnesota. Health officials in southern Minnesota and elsewhere in the state were worried about being overrun by COVID-19 hospitalizations at the time, prompting renewed restrictions designed to keep the spread in check while vaccinations neared readiness.
As the students worked on their model this year, Wagner said he realized how important the vaccine was. Charts derived from the model show a sharp upward line on expected cases this spring without the vaccine, compared to a downward slope on cases with the vaccine.
“I was surprised at just how big of an effect it could really have,” Wagner said. “The moment I saw those charts is the moment I realized the vaccine can prevent you from having to do stay-at-home orders or wear masks.”
The model is based on national-level data and research collected by the students. They factored in various subsets of people ranging from how many Americans might be susceptible to the virus to how many will get vaccinated.
They also accounted for asymptomatic cases and other variables. One of the unique parts about their model, Adu said, is how it included the potential for previously infected people to become reinfected later.
From there, they used differential equations to model out different policy and vaccine scenarios. In one example the model showed how delaying stay-at-home orders by one week could cause cases to rise far above what they ended up doing once the orders actually took effect.
Doing nothing, as some people proposed, could’ve led to an even more dire scenario.
“People can go talk about how we could’ve done nothing, but if we did nothing, it would be so much worse,” Wagner said.
Removing vaccines from the equation, in another example, indicated the coronavirus would be unlikely to die off without a “very strict quarantine policy.” Allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled is essentially an epidemiologist’s worst nightmare, as the virus would keep spreading at steady rates with just about all the time in the world to mutate into a more deadly and resistant variant.
Introducing vaccine, though, eventually kills off the disease once enough people get vaccinated in the model.
Although the model looks at a national scale, the trends it tracked generally match what happened in south-central Minnesota in 2021. A mini surge in the spring didn’t approach last fall’s severity, as cases steadily declined while vaccination rates rose.
Even with encouraging results so far, health experts and the mathematical model suggest many more people will need to get vaccinated to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Minnesota health officials have pointed to at least 70% of 16-and-older residents as the percentage needed to get close to herd immunity in the state.
Getting there is proving tricky due to slowing progress across the state in recent weeks. The MSU students’ model proposes at least 67% of Americans will need to be vaccinated to get there, but there’s an important caveat.
Wagner pointed out the 67% figure is based on if the U.S. was isolated from other countries. Because the U.S. isn’t isolated, he said it’s likely more than 67% will be needed.
The U.S. was at about 40% of the total population being fully vaccinated and 50% having at least one dose as of Friday.
The students acknowledged no mathematical modeling can be perfect, especially the further into the future you try to project. There’s just no way to account for all the variables in play out in the real world over a long time period.
Not being perfect, however, doesn’t mean the mathematical modeling isn’t valuable. When faced with hard policy decisions, few would argue having more data would be worse than relying on gut feelings.
To Wagner, the modeling work helped him understand his own likelihood of getting infected without the vaccine. And the more people who get vaccinated, according to the model, the less likely more lockdowns would be needed to stem the virus.
“From my own personal decisions, the cost of a vaccine and any potential danger that comes from it seems trivial compared to being in lockdown,” he said.
Going forward, the modeling could be used at state levels to see what impact different policies had. States took vastly different approaches on mitigation during the pandemic.
Math has also been used to model out the trajectory of other illnesses, and could again come in handy for illnesses arising in the future. To the MSU graduate students, modeling the COVID-19 pandemic was a fun and relevant way to apply mathematics to a real-world issue.
Their professor, Zhao, had that in mind when he proposed this semester’s projects. He’s also the mathematics department chair at MSU and previously used modeling to study other infectious illnesses including syphilis and malaria.
The students’ work, he hopes, could help educate more people about why the COVID-19 vaccine is so important.
“At the end when I saw their results, I said, ‘wow,’” he recalled. “As a scholar, we really want to help our community. This project will tell people if you don’t get vaccinated, this is the reality.”
