MANKATO — Minnesota State University and the Universidad Politecnica de Santa Rosa Jauregui in Querétaro, Mexico, recently agreed to a collaboration.
Representatives met at MSU Monday to sign a memorandum of understanding that allows the two institutions to host students and faculty on each other’s campuses.
Faculty members from both institutions will now be able to collaborate on curriculum design and research.
Through its Global Education division, MSU has created partnerships with universities, organizations and government agencies in more than 30 countries and on six continents. The partnerships are varied in scope and serve a role in supporting commitment to globalizing its campus through student and faculty exchange, collaborative research and teaching, shared internships and educational opportunities.
