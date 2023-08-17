As hundreds of new freshmen got the keys to their dorm rooms Thursday and loaded luggage into the elevators of the Preska Residence Community, parents Lisa and Gary Horner prepared to become empty nesters for the first time as they helped their son, Matthew Horner move in at Minnesota State University.
“That’ll be a big change. I don’t know how we’re going to navigate that yet,” said Lisa, an MSU grad herself.
But while it’s a big change for the family, Matthew, an undecided major from Plymouth, said he’s excited.
“I’m sure it’s nothing I can’t handle. I’m excited to meet a bunch of people and learn a bunch of new stuff,” he said.
Matthew said MSU is not too far from home but also just far enough.
He is Lisa and Gary’s second kid to go to college, but it’s the family’s first time navigating the move-in experience.
“Our daughter was a 2020 grad, so she didn’t have the dorm experience because she did her first year from home,” Lisa said. “This is kind of our first experience of having a kid go and live in the dorms and like the move in, and that’s really exciting.”
Matthew is among about 2,800 students moving into the dorms this year. While most are freshmen, around 520 returning students are also moving in.
This is the highest number of students living in the residence communities since 2019, according to Dan Benson, a spokesperson for the university.
Psychology major Elizabeth Dover, from Two Harbors, is also moving in for the first time.
She said that while it was hard to leave home, she’s looking forward to college.
“It’s something new. It’s going to be fun. I’ve been looking forward to this for over a year now,” she said.
“I’m excited to hang out with my roommate because she seems super nice and super cool, and I’m excited to meet people on my floor and make friends there.”
Roommates Henry Fallon and Logan Longmuir, marketing and general biology majors respectively who are from the north metro, met in high school and are ready to move in.
“I’m excited. I’m ready for what’s to come,” Fallon said.
“Meeting new friends and new experiences. It’s nothing that I’ve ever done, so,” Longmuir added.
Classes start Aug. 21.
