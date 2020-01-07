Members of Minnesota State University’s marching band are set to return to Minnesota Wednesday after being rocked but not harmed by a pair of earthquakes during their visit to Puerto Rico.
“I tell you, it’s been the highest of highs and the scariest of scary moments,” said Michael Thursby, director of the Maverick Machine.
The quakes — which measured 5.8 and 6.4 on the Richter scale — came on successive days near the end of the band’s week-long visit to Puerto Rico. After the second, larger quake, the band shifted their final night’s lodging to the island’s north side, which was farther from the epicenter of the temblors.
The 6.4 magnitude quake came at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when the musicians were sound asleep after multiple days of performances.
“It felt like it was 15 to 20 seconds, which felt like an eternity,” Thursby said.
He and his wife Sarah quickly moved under a door frame, as they had been advised to do by their tour guide in the event of a quake. When it ended, the band gathered outside the hotel, packed up and made the trip to the north side of the island.
It was a longer-than-normal drive along the coast because mountain roads were closed until bridges could be checked for structural damage. Since it was before daybreak when they left, it was difficult to gauge the amount of damage, he said.
The band members will be flying home even as they remain worried about new friends left behind — local band directors, musicians and community members.
“The people down here were amazing. They were so gracious to us and so welcoming,” Thursby said. “... To see them hurting is just tough.”
The earlier days of the visit were almost entirely positive as the band went snorkeling, took a catamaran, learned to dance the salsa and shared music with local bands. And the spirited Midwestern college marching band appeared to make an impression on the Puerto Ricans, as well, particularly their performance during the Three Kings Day parade in Juana Diaz.
“We were kind of like rock stars down here,” he said.
While Monday and Tuesday — intended as relaxing days with plenty of time for the beach — didn’t go exactly as scheduled, the overall experience was extraordinary, according to Thursby: “It was something we’ll never forget.”
